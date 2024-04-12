2024 Masters second round live updates: Tiger Woods in action as he tries to make a 24th-straight cut at Augusta

As Round 2 gets underway, here's where we're at:

- Bryson DeChambeau, who tees off at 11:54 a.m., holds a one-shot lead over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler doesn't tee off until 1:48.

- If you're looking at the cut line, it's top 50 and ties, which at the moment would include Tiger Woods (+1) who is aiming for a record 24th straight made cut.

Notable players currently on the outside looking in: Justin Rose, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman, the reigning British Open champ who is dead last.

- Wind is a factor. There is a steady breeze at Augusta National and it's expected to continue throughout the day. That will make scoring tough, maybe more so for the later tee times when the greens will be fullier (is that a word?) dried out.

- Biggest surprise: That would be Neal Shipley, an amateur who is currently 1-under and in 15th place. The 23-year-old warmed up for his first Masters by hitting up Waffle House Wednesday. Smart man.

- Biggest disappointment: Take your pick between Spieth (+7), Fowler (+4) and Harman (+9). The cut line right now is +2. They have work to do to make it to the weekend.