Live updates: Michigan vs. Washington for College Football Playoff national championship

Game day is here. The Michigan Wolverines vs. the Washington Huskies for the College Football Playoff national championship. No. 1 vs. No. 2. The last remaining 14-0 teams, both looking for their first national title since the 1990s. (They'll even rematch next season in Seattle, when Washington joins the Big Ten.)

We are following all the action in Houston, from pregame preparation to in-game action to postgame celebration (and agony). Keep your eyes here and hit refresh periodically for real-time updates from the game.

What time is the Michigan-Washington game?

Matchup: No. 1 Michigan (14-0) vs. No. 2 Washington (14-0), CFP title game.

Time: 7:30 p.m.; NRG Stadium, Houston.

TV/radio: ESPN (and its family of networks); WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

At stake: Michigan is looking for its first national title since winning the AP vote following the 1997 season (with Nebraska earning the coaches vote). Washington is looking for its first national title since winning the coaches vote following the 1991 season (with Miami winning the AP vote).

—Ryan Ford

Michigan vs. Washington pregame listening

On this episode, Michigan football beat writer Tony Garcia and Big Ten football insider Rainer Sabin take a look back at the Wolverines' epic Rose Bowl win, and give their final takes on the CFP title game vs. Washington and familiar quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Listen in the player embedded below or wherever you get your podcasts.

—Marlowe Alter

How to watch ESPN 'MegaCast' for CFP national championship

ESPN is bringing back its "MegaCast" for the College Football Playoff national championship, offering fans multiple ways to watch the big game when it kicks off.

Here is how ESPN will air Michigan vs. Washington:

ESPN: Main telecast

ESPN2: Field Pass (with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNU: Command Center

ESPNEWS: Skycast

ESPN Deportes: Spanish Language

ESPN Radio: National Radio Broadcast

ESPN 4K: 4K SkyCam

ESPN app: All-22

ESPN app: Michigan Hometown Radio

ESPN app: Washington Hometown Radio

ESPN app: Pregame & Halftime Bands

—Brian Manzullo

Michigan vs. Washington predictions for national championship

The 2024 College Football Playoff championship game between Michigan football and Washington is set to be a heavyweight battle between the two remaining undefeated Power Five teams in the country. Many experts seem to agree the Wolverines are the more likely team to win, though acknowledge Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. is good enough to keep things interesting. Here's a national roundup of college football expert predictions, and here are our staff predictions for tonight.

—Jared Ramsey

Michigan vs. Washington betting odds

Michigan is a 4½-point favorite as of Monday morning to win its first national championship in 27 years, according to BetMGM. Michigan has a 74.3% chance to win the title, according to ESPN Analytics.

The point total over/under is set at 56½.

Michigan is -210 on the moneyline compared to Washington +170. (This means you'd have to risk $210 on Michigan to win to earn a profit of $100; you'd win $170 taking Washington on a $100 bet.)

—Marlowe Alter

Michigan-Washington series history

The Wolverines own an 8-5 record in their 13 games against the Huskies. Michigan dominated the early part of the series, winning each of the first four contests, all of which came by at least two touchdowns, including a 50-0 triumph in the first-ever meeting between the programs on Sept. 26, 1953 in Ann Arbor. Since the late 1970s, though, it has been decidedly more even. Starting with a 27-20 Washington victory in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 1978, Michigan is 4-5 against the Huskies, including a 2-2 mark in the Rose Bowl. Here's more on the series history.

—Craig Meyer

