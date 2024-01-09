Michigan fans line up at Ann Arbor bars for hours to catch CFP national championship game

Two hours before kickoff, Michigan fans lined up outside bars along Main Street and also along S. University, waiting to snag a seat to cheer on the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff Championship game against the Washington Huskies.

Bri Anderson, a 21-year-old sophomore stood outside the Brown Jug, waiting for friends. Other friends were inside, holding a table; those friends had arrived at the popular spot about 1 pm.

“It’s more fun to be in an environment with everyone watching” than at home, Anderson said. There’s another benefit: “I don’t understand football fully, so I know when people cheer it’s good.”

With more than 50 people in line outside, J. Wilton, a 24-year old grad from Warren, opted to start his evening with the televisions on the patio outside; he found out fans ordering food and drink on the patio would get preferential treatment over non-paying customers waiting in line.

“It wouldn’t feel right watching in Buffalo Wild Wings on the other side," he said.

Inside the Brown Jug, the crowd cheered when Coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the TV during the pre game show.

More than a dozen women lined up to use the bathroom so they wouldn’t have to miss a down of the game.

The run up to game time has been an opportunity for Michigan loyalists to show off their fandom and bask in win after win, hoping for one more victory tonight.

Jeff Holzhausen, of Chelsea, poses wearing his blue and yellow water buffalo hat that he wears to games as a superfan before leaving his home early morning on Friday, January 5, 2024, to drive to Houston with his children to see the University of Michigan football team's championship game against Washington.

Jeff Holzhausen displayed the hat he dons and the cowbell he mans every home game before setting off to Houston to do the same for the Wolverine's national championship game. Like a lot of fans who stick to their game-day rituals, Holzhausen wouldn't dream of diverting from routine.

The Wolverines' first championship game since splitting the national title with the University of Nebraska after the 1997 season offers Kenn Domerese more history to add to his collection. The Fenton resident's basement is a museum of U-M sports memorabillia, including a framed score sheet from the Michigan Wolverine’s first national championship in 1901.

Free Press intern Amelia Benavides-Colón contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan fans pack Ann Arbor bars to catch national title game