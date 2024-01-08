Michigan-Washington weather updates: CFP championship dealing with tornado watch in Houston

Weather won't be a factor at NRG Stadium Monday, but it could still have an effect on Michigan football vs. Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Houston is part of a swath of Texas and Louisiana that is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. ET as parts of the Gulf of Mexico are hit by extreme weather. As a result, Houston's Office of Emergency Management has advised fans to get to the stadium and indoors early so as to avoid the worst of the inclement weather.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 9 PM CST pic.twitter.com/MksomByn7g — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 8, 2024

ALERT: Those attending the College Football Playoff #NationalChampionship game at NRG Park are encouraged to enter the stadium early to avoid potential severe weather. #TornadoWatch pic.twitter.com/b1VY7Sx8u6 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) January 8, 2024

Beyond the ongoing tornado watch, high winds are also expected to be a more pressing issue.

Will CFP championship game be postponed?

The Houston OEM and National Weather Service have given no indication of an imminent postponement, so that does not appear to be on the table. Monday's kickoff vs. Washington is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the tornado watch issued through 10 p.m. ET.

With that being said, though NRG Stadium is an indoor stadium, things could change if weather poses a threat to fan safety.

Houston weather forecast

Per Weather.com, Houston is expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain throughout the night, with winds around 20 mph.

Those winds could spike, which could prove to be dangerous. But the worst of the winds were expected to be up until 4:45 p.m. ET.

Houston weather updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan-Washington weather updates: CFP championship under tornado watch