Michigan football predictions vs. Washington: Who will win the national championship?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the College Football Playoff national championship game between Michigan football and Washington in Houston on Monday:

Tony Garcia

Washington enters play with the nation's longest winning streak (21 games) and one of the nation's most prolific offenses. That said, U-M's offense is better compared to Washington's defense than the other side of the ball. It's been a long trek for a Wolverines program that was left for dead three years ago. Instead, Monday night will be the culmination. will reach the mountain top, behind Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Michael Barrett, Mike Sainristil and a handful of players who stayed. The pick: U-M 34, Washington 26.

Carlos Monarrez

The Huskies are the underdog’s underdog, getting almost no respect from bettors or the CFP selection committee until the end of the season. Under sixth-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who might go to straight to collecting social security after the game, Washington has been electric while boasting the 10th-ranked total offense in FBS. But Michigan’s top-ranked defense is on a different level than anyone else’s, especially the Huskies’. The pick: U-M 30, Washington 23.

Rainer Sabin

The arc of Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan has been fascinating. He arrived as a savior, became a disappointment and has since been restored as one of the top coaches in the sport. On Monday, expect him to deliver the Wolverines their first national title since 1997 by relying on the rugged brand of football that has been the foundation of his success. A strong running game and sturdy offensive line will power Michigan’s offense and pin Penix Jr. to the sideline, where he won’t have the opportunity to inflict enough damage to destroy the Wolverines. That tried and true recipe, built around ball control, has always worked for Harbaugh. And it will serve him well in his most consequential game since returning to his alma mater nine years ago with the fanfare of a conquering hero. The pick: U-M 30, Washington 27.

Jeff Seidel

There are just so many interesting facets to this game, starting with Michigan’s defensive line against Washington’s offensive line, which does such a great job protecting Penix. Part of me thinks this will be a shootout, because Washington has such a strong passing game. But Michigan should be able to run the ball against Washington, control the clock and just grind out this win, sending Harbaugh to the NFL as with the natty. So, I guess that’s two predictions. The game and Harbaugh’s future. The pick: U-M 28, Washington 24.

Shawn Windsor

Harbaugh said his team has an unfair advantage because of the adversity and criticism it’s faced. He is right. The scandals have galvanized an already close team and that closeness showed at the end of the Rose Bowl. It will show again in the title game, as the Wolverines make one more play in the end, and do just enough hold down the Huskies’ explosive offense. The pick: U-M 34, Washington 31.

