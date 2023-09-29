Live scores, updates as Louisiana Tech football travels to UTEP Friday night

Louisiana Tech football will attempt to get back to .500 this week.

The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0 Conference-USA) travel to El Paso, Texas, on Friday to face UTEP (1-4, 0-1). Louisiana Tech comes into Friday's game on a two-game losing streak, falling to Nebraska last Saturday after a narrow loss to North Texas the week before that. The Miners, though, have lost three in a row, all by three scores or more. Although it's still September, both teams likely need a win in this game to help keep hopes for a bowl game alive.

The game kicks off on Friday at 8:00 and will be televised by CBS Sports Network. Here's how you can follow along:

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP football live scores, updates

