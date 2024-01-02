LIVE No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Maryland updates, score from Big Ten game on Peacock

The Purdue men's basketball team is on a roll as it enters 2024.

On a five-game win streak, the Boilermakers (12-1) are coming off an 80-53 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 29. While it is ranked No. 1 in the nation, Purdue's lone loss came at the hands of fellow Big Ten Conference foe Northwestern in overtime.

Tonight the Boilermakers return to league play on the road against Maryland (9-4). Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Maryland

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 83, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

How to watch: No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Maryland TV, radio, streaming for Big Ten matchup on Peacock

Big Ten ready: Purdue basketball's record is worse than this point one year ago, but team is much better

'He puts a lot of time in his game': Mason Gillis provides edge, boost off the bench to Purdue men's basketball

Friday's win: Purdue basketball finishes nonconference schedule with rout of Eastern Kentucky

Purdue basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Maryland live updates, highlights from Peacock