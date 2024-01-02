Advertisement

LIVE No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Maryland updates, score from Big Ten game on Peacock

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

The Purdue men's basketball team is on a roll as it enters 2024.

On a five-game win streak, the Boilermakers (12-1) are coming off an 80-53 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 29. While it is ranked No. 1 in the nation, Purdue's lone loss came at the hands of fellow Big Ten Conference foe Northwestern in overtime.

Tonight the Boilermakers return to league play on the road against Maryland (9-4). Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Maryland

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 83, Varsity NetworkESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball news

How to watch: No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Maryland TV, radio, streaming for Big Ten matchup on Peacock

Big Ten ready: Purdue basketball's record is worse than this point one year ago, but team is much better

'He puts a lot of time in his game': Mason Gillis provides edge, boost off the bench to Purdue men's basketball

Friday's win: Purdue basketball finishes nonconference schedule with rout of Eastern Kentucky

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Maryland live updates, highlights from Peacock