Live coverage: BYU hosts Texas Tech in Cougars’ lone October home game

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) warms up prior to the game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Texas Tech. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

BYU 7, Texas Tech 0

11:34 — BYU got off to a much better start this week, taking the opening possession for a touchdown on a 3-yard Chase Roberts catch on third down.

The drive was sparked by a 55-yard run from LJ Martin, the longest run of the season for the Cougars.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Texas Tech.

