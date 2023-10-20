The BYU-Texas Tech game will make history, no matter what happens. Here’s how

When the BYU Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet in Provo on Saturday, the two programs will make history, no matter what happens.

That’s because the game marks the first time Texas Tech will play a college football game in Utah, according to TexasTech.com. The school’s previous meetings against BYU, Utah, Utah State and Weber State all took place on the Red Raiders’ home turf.

This weekend’s game is also notable because of how long it’s been since the BYU and Texas Tech programs last played. Their first and only previous meeting was on Oct. 18, 1940, 83 years ago.

“The 83-year gap between games with Texas Tech and BYU is the third-longest between meetings of teams facing each on the 2023 football slate,” Texas Tech’s website says.

The 83-year gap is beaten only by Nevada-USC (94 years) and Louisiana Tech-Jacksonville State (84 years).

BYU-Texas Tech series history

Although much of what happened between BYU and Texas Tech in 1940 is lost to history, it’s known that the Red Raiders won 21-20.

The close score is notable, since Texas Tech finished the season with a 9-1-1 record, ranked 10th best among 121 college football tames, according to Sports Reference, while BYU ended the 1940 season at 2-4-2, according to CougarStats.

CougarStats reports that 7,000 fans watched the 1940 contest. More than 60,000 will be on hand for this weekend’s rematch in Provo, per Sports Illustrated.

If the Cougars can take down the Red Raiders in front of a large — and loud — home crowd, the victory would make history in multiple ways.

It would be BYU’s first win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

It would be BYU’s first win against a legacy Big 12 program since joining the conference.

It would be the first time a Utah-based football program has taken down the Red Raiders. (Texas Tech is undefeated against the Utes, Aggies and Wildcats of Weber State).