Kody Epps’ formula to bail out listless offense vs. Texas Tech

BYU receiver Kody Epps runs for a gain against Arkansas Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. The struggling BYU offense will need a better effort Saturday when Texas Tech visits LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Michael Woods, Associated Press

Aaron Roderick’s challenge to keep BYU’s offense on the field is kind of daunting.

It’s been more of a challenge having two of his most experienced, productive receivers on the mend since August — Kody Epps and Keanu Hill.

Epps, the team leader in catches last year, has two catches for 14 yards in six games. Hill has 10 for 118 yards and one touchdown.

While Roderick is losing sleep over the whys and hows, Epps apologized for failing to make plays and called it a matter of players — himself at the top of the list — doing their jobs.

Is it that simple?

Halfway through the 2023 football season, with bowl eligibility in the balance, the 4-2 Cougars need a myriad of upticks to propel the team through the most difficult stretch of the season, perhaps the most challenging schedule in the Big 12 in remaining weeks.

At the top of the list is Roderick’s offense.

It has flashes, but lacks staying firepower.

The BYU rushing yard tracker. This year's team is on pace to be the first BYU team since 1942, when they only played 7 games, to finish with less than 1,000 rushing yards.



2023 - 810 (pace)

1995 - 1069

1999 - 1099

2004 - 1135#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/dojl4LBxkz — BYU Stats, Man (byustatsman.bsky.social) (@BYUstatsMAN) October 17, 2023

But the biggest problem is converting third downs, where the Cougars rank 124th in conversion percentage.

The flashes were good enough to beat Sam Houston, SUU, Arkansas and Cincinnati, but against Kansas and TCU, the candlepower proved way too weak.

Texas Tech is a point producer. So is TCU.

BYU will need to chase points Saturday against the Red Raiders, who run the remaining salute to the late Mike Leach and his creation of airing it out.

The solution, according to Epps, is to take it personally. He explained to the media Wednesday that if BYU’s offense wants to get back on track, every player needs to do his own job with exactness, precision and effort.

If that happens — Epps says — it will trickle down to everyone and there will be success.

He even gave examples of a year ago when he failed to do his job and it resulted in a safety against Notre Dame and a busted play against Arkansas when the game was competitive. “I let coach Roderick and Fesi (Sitake) down last week,” Epps said.

BYU may have the toughest Big12 conference schedule this year. Taking the Sagarin rankings and sorting the Big12, here's who BYU isn't playing:



K State (3rd highest ranked in the Big12)

UCF (10th)

Baylor (13th)

Houston (14th)



BYU is playing everyone in the top 9 besides K… — CougarStats (@CougarStats) October 17, 2023

“Kody Epps has to be very much more decisive. Kody Epps has to come out and play with intensity. Kody Epps has to make sure that he’s in the right spot so he can do his part, which will have a trickle effect amongst the offense,” Epps said.

“So, that’s what I’m looking forward to in this game — just making sure that I do my part so that we can get to third-and-short and we can get to third-and-medium. And then if we do get a third-and-long situation when we call the play up, I can do my part so we can execute.”

The elements Epps describes are things receivers have to do. They must make the right block on the right defender, place themselves in an area that may draw attention away from another targeted teammate, play faster, be more decisive and focused.

It’s meat and potato stuff.

But what we saw at TCU was BYU offensive players who were not winning their one-on-one battles — receivers who could not shake man coverage and create separation.

Then you have tight end Isaac Rex with one catch.

Epps has every right to find an excuse. His career has been filled with injuries. He admits it’s frustrating, but it’s what he can do about it that counts.

“The biggest mindset I can have right now is to play better. I haven’t been doing a great job of it just because I get so frustrated. I want to do everything the right way and I want to be on top of things, but I think just coming into it, if I can give my best effort and I can be very precise on the details, I can empower myself, and like I said, it’s gonna trickle to the rest of the guys.”

If you don’t have mobility at QB you have to be elite around him. A mobile QB who is a true run threat makes the defense account for him in every phase of the game. IMO it’s a necessity in college football unless you have elite skill and above average OL. — Coach Guy Holliday (@eagle88me) October 16, 2023

Against Texas Tech, BYU’s receivers will see big, strong, physical secondary players and linebackers. Just because the TCU game is in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean the scars of that embarrassing performance are going to disappear.

Big 12 play requires attention and commitment on every down. There are no games players can look past.

BYU is a team comprised of overachievers who must play at a high level in order to win. Coasting is something you do downhill.

BYU just lost to a TCU team whose 2023 recruiting class was ranked 21st by 247Sports. Texas Tech’s class was ranked 28th. BYU’s class that year ranked 66th. In estimated talent, that’s a big challenge for the Cougars. Next week it will be Texas, whose class ranked No. 3. West Virginia, the next opponent in Morgantown, had a class ranked 48th.

You get the picture and the task.

There is no downhill the rest of the season. The Cougars will be the underdog in every game in October and November.

Epps said the team is fortunate to have a mature aspect to its roster, a strength that can acknowledge and react to a challenge.

He praised senior quarterback Kedon Slovis for his leadership and maturity — a guy he says generates confidence and calm when things are challenging for the offense.

Epps committed that he, too, wants to be that kind of leader. He needs to look at himself and be far better on the field at making plays for not only himself and Slovis, but others.

Roderick’s challenge can certainly be aided if his players take accountability and fix field follies and shortfalls in effort, focus, intensity and execution.

Cougars on the air

Texas Tech (2-2, 3-4)

at BYU (1-2, 4-2)

Saturday, 5 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

The embarrassing 44-11 loss to TCU can trigger that.

BYU’s defense needs the offense to stay on the field so it can rest. The offense, ranked 121st in total offense and 129th in rushing offense, is 75th in scoring and play in a league known for firepower.

Roderick is the guy who helped get Jets starter Zach Wilson and Vikings reserve Jaren Hall drafted, as well as Atlanta Falcon RB Tyler Allgeier, and receivers Dax Milne and Puka Nacua. Nacua might just be the hottest story in the league right now.

Can Roderick fix this?

There’ll be no better opportunity this season than a homecoming game against Texas Tech, who will field a third-unit quarterback.