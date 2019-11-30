Live blog: Week 14 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports





Jim Harbaugh is looking for his first victory over Ohio State as Michigan coach. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

It’s the last day of the college football regular season, and it should be epic featuring Ohio State-Michigan, the Iron Bowl (Alabama-Auburn), Bedlam (Oklahoma-Oklahoma State) and plenty of other games that could add significant intrigue to the College Football Playoff race.

Top 25

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan, noon ET

Jim Harbaugh is the first coach of the Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) to lose his first four meetings with the Buckeyes, but a win over Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) on Saturday would shake up the College Football Playoff picture.

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, noon ET

QB Trevor Lawrence has been on fire for the Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC), who look to stay on track for a College Football Playoff berth with a victory over the Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5).

No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon ET

The Bulldogs (10-1) are a four-TD favorite but can’t afford to look past the Yellow Jackets (3-8), who beat Georgia in Athens in 2016. Georgia plays in the SEC title game next week.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) get one last chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee if it can roll up a big victory against the Tigers (8-3, 4-3), who would like nothing better than to beat their rival in the Iron Bowl.

No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Paul Bunyan Axe and “College GameDay” are big, but the winner between the Badgers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) and Gophers (10-1, 7-1) will play No. 1 Ohio State in next week’s Big Ten title game — and that’s even bigger.

No. 9 Baylor at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bears (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) could use a big victory over the lowly Jayhawks (3-8, 1-7) before their Big 12 title game tilt with No. 7 Oklahoma next week.

Rutgers at No. 10 Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) have lost two of their past three games, but they should be able to bounce back nicely against the lowly Scarlet Knights (2-9, 0-8).

Oregon State at No. 14 Oregon, 4 p.m. ET

The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 in Pac-12) will play in the Pac-12 title game next week, but first they’d like to win the Civil War and stop the rival Beavers (5-6, 4-4) in their quest of become bowl eligible.

No. 16 Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m. ET

The Irish (9-2) can secure their third-straight 10-win season with a victory over the Cardinal (4-7), who won’t play in a bowl game for the first time in 11 seasons.

Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU, 7 p.m. ET

The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) — who lost a controversial game to the Aggies (7-4, 4-3) last season — look to complete an undefeated regular season before playing Georgia in the SEC title game next week.

No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET

The Cyclones (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) — who snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Wildcats (7-4, 4-4) last season — look to win their second-straight "Farmageddon" game.

Colorado at No. 6 Utah, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Utes (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) can clinch a second-straight Pac-12 South title with a victory over the Buffaloes (5-6, 3-5) and advance to next week’s Pac-12 title game against No. 14 Oregon.

Florida State at No. 11 Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Gators (9-2, 6-2) can finish unbeaten at home with a victory over the Seminoles (6-5, 4-4), who are 2-0 under interim coach Odell Haggins.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. ET

“Bedlam” should live up to its name with two of the top players in the country in action: QB Jalen Hurts for the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) and RB Chuba Hubbard for the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3).

News and notes

Odom out as Missouri coach

Missouri is moving on from coach Barry Odom, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports. The move comes in the wake of a sloppy performance in a 24-14 win against Arkansas on Friday.

Former Ohio State QB critical

Terrelle Pryor reportedly was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at a Pittsburgh-area apartment and is in critical condition.

How tweet it is!

Great Knight!

UCF QB McKenzie Milton, who suffered a catastrophic knee injury a year ago, drew loud cheers as he walked out with his family on senior night ♥️



(via @therealBeede) pic.twitter.com/uIIWVmMftZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 30, 2019

Watch out!

In case you missed it

The streak is over!

Virginia snapped a 15-game losing streak to rival Virginia Tech and advanced to the ACC title game against Clemson with a 39-30 victory on Friday.

Virginia fans had reason to celebrate after their team snapped a 15-game losing streak to Virginia Tech on Friday and won the ACC Coastal title. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Same time next week!

Memphis beat visiting Cincinnati 34-24 on Friday, and the same two teams will meet — in the same location — on Dec. 7 in the AAC title game.

Leach rips reporter after Apple Cup loss

After losing to rival Washington for the seventh time in his eight-year tenure, Washington State coach Mike Leach lost his temper — and took it out on a local columnist.

Ole Miss loses Egg Bowl on missed Pee-A-T

The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State ended in absolute chaos on Thursday night.

Thamel: 'Pee' celebration an all-time sports blunder



