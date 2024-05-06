LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch announces invitation to 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch made some headlines recently when he made it clear he doesn’t intend to go through qualifying in an effort to make it in the field at the 2024 U.S. Open.

For the upcoming PGA Championship, Gooch won’t have to figure out a way in any longer, as he announced on social media Monday afternoon that he was extended an invitation to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the second men’s major of the year by the PGA of America.

Fellow LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann, who said he will try to make the USGA’s national championship via qualifying, also received a PGA invite for 2024.

Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press reported that the PGA of America likely won’t release the 2024 field until Tuesday but Gooch will be among the 156 golfers in the field.

Looking forward to Valhalla next week!

Thank you for the invitation @PGA 🙏🏼 See y'all there. pic.twitter.com/0Rcm652KMP — Talor Gooch (@TalorGooch) May 6, 2024

The 106th PGA Championship is set for May 16-19.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek