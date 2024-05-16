List of what NFL games will air on WFRV-TV Local 5 News for the 2024-2025 season
*The games and times are subject to change*
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the release of the 2024-25 NFL schedule, WFRV-TV Local 5 News now knows what games will be televised on channel 5.
Take a look at the preliminary schedule of what games will air on WFRV:
WEEK 01: Jacksonville @ Miami (Noon)
WEEK 02: San Francisco @ Minnesota (Noon), Cincinnati @ Kansas City (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 03: Miami @ Seattle (3:05 p.m.)
WEEK 04: Minnesota @ Green Bay (Noon), Kansa City at LA Chargers (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 05: Buffalo @ Houston (Noon), Green Bay @ LA Rams (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 06: LA Chargers @ Denver (3:05 p.m.)
WEEK 07: Houston @ Green Bay (Noon)
WEEK 08: Chicago @ Washington (Noon), Philadelphia @ Cincinnati (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 09: Miami @ Buffalo (Noon)
WEEK 10: Denver @ Kansas City (Noon), Philadelphia @ Dallas (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 11: Jacksonville @ Detroit (Noon), Kansas City @ Buffalo (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 12: Kansas City @ Carolina (Noon)
WEEK 13: Chicago @ Detroit (Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m.) – Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati (Noon), Philadelphia @ Baltimore (3:25 p.m.) – These games on Sunday, December 1
WEEK 14: NY Jets @ Miami (Noon)
WEEK 15: Kansas City @ Cleveland (Noon), Buffalo @ Detroit (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 16: LA Rams @ NY Jets (Noon), San Francisco @ Miami (3:25 p.m.)
WEEK 17: TBD
WEEK 18: TBD
For the latest on the Green Bay Packers:
This story will be updated as the year moves forward and games change.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.