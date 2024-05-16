List of what NFL games will air on WFRV-TV Local 5 News for the 2024-2025 season

*The games and times are subject to change*

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the release of the 2024-25 NFL schedule, WFRV-TV Local 5 News now knows what games will be televised on channel 5.

Take a look at the preliminary schedule of what games will air on WFRV:

For the latest on the Green Bay Packers:

This story will be updated as the year moves forward and games change.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.