U.S. Open Round 1 live updates, leaderboard: Patrick Cantlay grabs early lead; Rory McIlroy lurking

The third major championship of the year is off and running in North Carolina

yahoo sports staff
10

The 124th U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2 in, well, Pinehurst, North Carolina.

From the jump, the field is chasing top-ranked Scottie Scheffler — who is on a heater not seen since Tiger Woods' heyday. Scheffler teed off in the afternoon wave along with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Scheffler opened with two bogeys through six holes, but he birdied the seventh to get back to 1-over. Instead, it was McIlroy who pushed ahead early in that group. He made back-to-back birdies early to jump to 2-under.

Brooks Koepka, who has won this tournament twice, looked like he was making an early run for a third initially. After briefly holding a share of the lead, Koepka made three bogeys down the stretch to drop back to even par for the day.

Instead, it was Patrick Cantlay who grabbed the lead in the early wave. He made three birdies in his final five holes of the day to card his 5-under 65. That gave him a brief two-shot lead over the field entering the clubhouse. Ludvig Åberg closed the gap slightly with his 4-under 66 in what was his first ever U.S. Open round.

Woods, on the other hand, struggled. After a birdie to open his day, he made five birdies in seven holes around the turn before finishing with a 4-over 74. He'll need a big outing on Friday in order to make the cut, something he failed to do last month at the PGA Championship.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory is just 2 back

    Rory McIlroy's bogey-free round continues. He just birdied the par-5 10th, which drops him to 3-under on the day and into T3.

  • Ryan Young

    Here comes Bryson

    Bryson DeChambeau just chipped-in at the 18th to make perhaps the most improbable birdie of the day. He's now at 2-under as he makes the turn, and is suddenly right in the mix.

  • Ryan Young

    Olympics berth on the line

    Spain's David Puig went 6-over today in his opening round. He's going to need a great day tomorrow in order to make the weekend and keep his Paris hopes alive.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie's double take

    Scottie Scheffler owes his caddie big time here for braving whatever was lurking in that cup...

  • Afternoon reset: Cantlay's lead appears safe

    With the second wave approaching the turn, here's where we're at:

    - Patrick Cantlay's 5-under 65 still paces the field.

    - Rory McIlroy hasn't played himself out of it in Round 1. He's 2-under through eight. If anyone is going to challenge Cantlay's 65, Rory is the most likely candidate.

    - Scottie Scheffler is spraying shots everywhere, but has managed to keep himself at 1-over.

    - Just 19 of 156 players are under par.

    - Brooks Koepka left without talking to media, which is understandable. He had it to 3-under only to bogey three of his final six holes to finish at even.

    - And, looking ahead, tomorrow's cutline could prove very interesting. The rule is top 60 and ties. Right now, that would be +1, which would include a 80 players. That's how tight things are right now.

  • Scheffler birdies

    It took seven holes, but Scottie Scheffler finally looks like Scottie Scheffler. He drained a curling 12-footer for birdie at No. 7, his first birdie of the day, to get back to 1-over.

    Also, can we talk about his whitewalls ...

    (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

  • Another bogey for Scheffler

    Scheffler missed a 62-foot putt by 18 FEET! That led to a bogey, pushing the world No. 1 to 2-over through six. This has been his rockiest round in ... over a year maybe.

  • Ryan Young

    Schauffele's back-to-back bogeys

    Xander Schauffele is struggling early at Pinehurst. He just missed a very straightforward par putt at the 5th for his second straight bogey. He's at 2-over now early

  • Ryan Young

    Rory does it again

    That's back-to-back birdies from Rory McIlroy now after an easy chip-in at the 5th! He's 2-under now, just three shots back from Patrick Cantlay.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory McIlroy gets under par

    After three straight pars to open his round, Rory McIlroy is finally in the red.

  • Ryan Young

    Patrick Cantlay after his opening round

    More from Patrick Cantlay after his opening-round 65:

  • Scheffler out of sorts early on

    We've gotten so used to seeing near perfection from Scottie Scheffler as of late that it's glaring when he's anything but. But ... that's what we're seeing thus far through four holes. He's missed fairways both left and right, having to scramble a bit just to make par.

    At the third, he put his tee shot into a leftside bunker, then found a greenside bunker, had a lengthy putt for par and came up short. It's a bogey for the World No. 1.

  • Xander gets in red numbers

    Xander Schauffele takes the early lead ... in the battle of the big dogs. He birdies the second to get to 1-under. Scheffler and McIlroy are still at even.

  • The featured group is underway

    The three top-ranked players in the world just happen to be paired together. Go figure.

    Anyway, Scottie Scheffler (1), Xander Schauffele (2) and Rory McIlroy are off and running. All three carded pars on the first.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Reset

    With the early wave (mostly) finished, here's a look at where things stand at Pinehurst.

    Leaderboard Update

    1. Patrick Cantlay -5

    2. Ludvig Åberg -4

    3. Matthieu Pavon -3

    4. Tony Finau -2

    T5. S.H. Kim -1

    T5. Sergio Garcia -1

    T5. Corey Conners -1

    T5. (12 others)

    Other Notable Finishes

    T19. Brooks Koepka E

    T19. Collin Morikawa E

    T71. Tiger Woods +4

    T87. Justin Thomas +7

    T97. Phil Mickelson +9

    Still To Come

    • Rory McIlroy

    • Scottie Scheffler

    • Xander Schauffele

    • Bryson DeChambeau

    • Jordan Spieth

  • Ryan Young

    Ludvig Åberg takes solo second

    Ludvig Åberg just crushed his first ever round at the U.S. Open. He's alone in second now at 4-under, which is just a shot back from Patrick Cantlay.

  • Ryan Young

    Patrick Cantlay takes two shot lead

    What a finish from Patrick Cantlay. He made three birdies in his final five holes to jump ahead with a 5-under 65 to kick off the U.S. Open. He needed just 23 putts today, which is a career-low for him at a major, and his 65 is the lowest opening-round score ever carded at a U.S. Open at Pinehurst outside of Martin Kaymer.

    That gives Cantlay a two-shot lead over Finau, Åberg and Pavon as he enters the clubhouse.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods' 4-over 74

    A closer look at Tiger Woods' opening round at Pinehurst:

  • Ryan Young

    Morikawa rallies to get to E

    What a perfect finish for Collin Morikawa. He carded back-to-back birdies to finish with an even-par 70, thanks to a huge putt at the 18th. He's sitting at T15 now.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods finishes at 4-over

    Tiger Woods' day is done. He posted a 4-over 74 to kick off the U.S. Open, but he pulled off several huge par saves to limit the damage.

    Still, Woods is nine shots back of the leaders entering the clubhouse. He'll need a good outing tomorrow if he's going to make the cut.

    Click the photo to read more about Woods' start from Jay Busbee on the ground at Pinehurst:

    Click the photo to read more about Tiger Woods' opening round at the U.S. Open.
    Click the photo to read more about Tiger Woods' opening round at the U.S. Open. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Åberg drops back

    Ludvig Åberg's time at the top didn't last long. Åberg just bogeyed the par-3 6th, which dropped him back to 3-under on the day. He's alone in third now, just a shot back from Cantlay and Pavon.

  • Ryan Young

    Åberg, Cantlay join Pavon at the top

    Matthieu Pavon's lead is now gone. Ludvig Åberg just tapped in for birdie to get to 4-under, and Patrick Cantlay made his second straight birdie to join them in the lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Neal Shipley jumps to 2-under

    Neal Shipley from deep! The amateur is just two back now after a quick stretch of birdies at the turn.

  • Ryan Young

    Another Tiger Woods birdie

    Finally, after a bad stretch from Tiger Woods, we have another birdie.

    Woods stuck his approach onto the green from about 260 yards out on the par-5 5th, which set him up for an easy two-putt birdie. He's at 3-over now.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard update

    Matthieu Pavon bogeyed, so his lead is down to just a single stroke. But so did Brooks Koepka, who is once again two back.

    Here's a look at where things stand at the top of the leaderboard in the early wave:

    1. Pavon -4 (11)

    T2. Henley -3 (13*)

    T2. Aberg -3 (12*)

    T4. Koepka -2 (13)

    T4. Cantlay -2 (13*)

    T4. Molinari -2 (10*)

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger keeps stumbling

    What a rough stretch for Tiger Woods. He's made five bogeys now in his last seven holes to drop to 4-over. It's been pretty much straight downhill since he opened his day with a birdie.

  • Ryan Young

    Matthieu Pavon jumps ahead

    We've got a new solo leader in the early wave. Matthieu Pavon just jumped up by two after a huge eagle at the 10th pushed him to 5-under. That's his second of the day.

  • Brooks has company

    Ludvig Aberg and France's Matthieu Pavon have joined Koepka at 3-under. There aren't a lot of birdies out there, but there are a few.

  • Tiger wrongway

    Another miss on the approach for Tiger leads to another bogey. He drove the ball in the fairway at No. 2, only to need four shots to get down from 187 yards out. After a great start, his round is slipping away.

  • Brooks ... again

    There was a traffic jam at 2-under, then Brooks Koepka did Brooks Koepka things — in this case, draining a 30-footer for birdie — to get to 3-under through 10.

    The day started with Scottie Scheffler as the favorite. Who would you take now?

  • Another (not good) one for Tiger

    Two three puts in a three-hole span has Tiger now at +2. He had a look for birdie at No. 1 (his 10th), but left it 10 feet short. Yes, 10 feet short. He missed that for bogey, his third in four holes.

  • First nine update

    As players begin to make their turns, here's where we're at:

    - Just 14 of the 78 players on the course are under par; 47 are over par

    - Brooks Koepka looks dialed in early, something we've seen before.

    - Tiger Woods has his putter working. His issue the last few holes has been getting on the green in regulation and giving himself decent opportunities for birdie.

    - Not going to happen for Phil Mickelson, again. He's already 5-over after just seven holes.

    - Par is a good score.

  • Back-to-back bogeys for Tiger

    Facing a 57-footer for birdie, Tiger ran it nine feet by the hole. He burned the edge on his par putt and that's back-to-back bogeys to move him to 1-over through eight holes.

  • Here comes Brooks

    Brooks Koepka loves majors. Heard that before? And now he's atop the leaderboard thanks to a birdie at No. 7. He and Logan McAllister are at 2-under.

  • Tiger gives one back

    A drive into the rough, a punch out, a less-than-stellar chip to 19 feet led to a bogey for Tiger Woods at 16. (Though he didn't miss the putt by much.)

  • Logjam at the top

    Well, we jinxed Aberg, because he just bogeyed to move back to 1-under where ... we have a 15-way tie for first!

    That includes: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and a qualifier by the name of Sergio Garcia.

  • Liz Roscher

    Tiger Woods' iron shots have been leaning to the right all morning, but he was perfect off the tee at 15. He got close to another birdie, but settled for par. His tee shot on 16 wasn't as successful, missing the fairway for the first time this morning.

  • Remember Ludvig Aberg

    You may not — this U.S. Open is only the third major of his career — but you may recall the 24-year-old Swede finishing second, behind only Scottie Scheffler, at the Masters in April.

    Well, after missing the cut at the PGA last month, he's got it going early with a 2-under round to put himself atop the leaderboard.

    Yes, it's very early in his career, but he's got the game to win a major.

  • Liz Roscher

    Tiger's making moves

    Tiger Woods nearly had a disaster on 14, with the ball on his second shot nearly rolling back downhill off the green, but he managed to turn it into a sterling birdie opportunity. He missed the roughly six-to-eight-foot putt, but saved par and kept his cool, looking calm but serious as he retrieved the ball from the hole.

    Tiger's playing partners are also through 14. Matthew Fitzpatrick parred the hole, while Will Zalatoris made birdie.

  • Tiger has the putter working early

    After spraying his approach into a bunker on 12, Tiger Woods managed to get up-and-down from about 10 feet to save par.

    Then at 13, after a perfect drive, he flew the approach over the green, chipped back on to give himself an 8-footer for par and ... he drained it again.

  • About those greens

    When we say "turtleback" greens, here's what it refers to ... a seemingly solid shot to the green, only to be on the wrong side of the swale ... and down it goes.

  • It's early but ...

    With 41 players on the course, we've got eight under par (including Tiger Woods, who parred his second), another 16 at even par and 18 over par, including Phil Mickelson, who bogeys the first.

  • Tiger birdies

    The two biggest things players will have to manage this week are keeping it in the fairways (and out of the sandy "rough") and manage those difficult greens. After a beautiful drive, Tiger Woods sliced his second at the par-5 10th in the "rough." His first test came early and ... he recovered beautifully.

    He curled in a 12-footer for birdie. 1-under. Solid start for Big Cat.

  • Jay Busbee

    From the course

    PINEHURST, N.C. — Conditions here couldn’t be finer. As Tiger Woods and other early tee times began their first round, birds chirped high in the pines and the sun began burning off the morning mist.

    The big early question is how players will handle Pinehurst’s infamous greens. The slopes are wicked enough, and if the greens dry out over the course of the day, it could be a long, frustrating first round for much of the field.

    The big dogs — Scheffler, Schauffele, McIlroy — don’t tee off until 1:14, and by then we should have a good idea of how the course is playing.

  • Isn't it ironic

    Two players are under par ... both amateurs. Go figure.

    Here comes Tiger Woods ...

  • And they're off ...

    The 124th U.S. Open is officially underway. Already we're seeing the test that will be Pinehurst No. 2 and its turtleback greens. We've got a bogey and double bogey at the first hole in the first threesome. Buckle up.