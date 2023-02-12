List of former Packers playing for Chiefs, Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

Will Green Bay Packers fans recognize any familiar faces during the final game of the 2022 season? The short answer: yes. The Chiefs and Eagles both have one former Packers on the roster.

Here is the short list of former Packers playing in the Super Bowl:

Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The speedster and 2018 fifth-round pick of the Packers signed with the Chiefs before the 2022 season. He caught 42 passes for 687 yards and two scores during the regular season, and his 116-yard performance in the AFC title game helped the Chiefs get to the Super Bowl. Could MVS be a game-breaker as a deep threat in the Super Bowl?

Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato: The veteran long snapper played in two games for the Packers in 2015. Green Bay released him during final cuts before the 2016 season. A 2019 Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, Lovato has been the Eagles snapper since 2016.

Other notable connections: Chiefs coach Andy Reid was an assistant in Green Bay under Packers coach Mike Holmgren from 1992-98. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst worked for the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 1998, while executive VP Russ Ball worked for the Chiefs for 10 seasons (1989-98). Tim Terry, the Chiefs director of pro personnel, worked 13 seasons with the Packers (2005-16). Chiefs scout Jason Lamb was with the Packers as an intern in 2013. Chiefs scout Cassidy Kaminski is a Green Bay native. Rasul Douglas, Rudy Ford and Eric Wilson all previously played for the Eagles. Jon Runyan Jr.’s father played nine seasons for the Eagles.

Wisconsin connections: Former Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal is a rookie for the Chiefs. Former Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards is a starter at linebacker for the Eagles.

Last meeting vs. Eagles: The Packers lost to the Eagles by a final score of 40-33 on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12 of the 2022 season. Aaron Rodgers threw a pair of interceptions and later exited the game with a ribs injury, but backup Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson late. The Eagles rushed for 363 yards.

Last meeting vs. Chiefs: The Packers lost to the Chiefs by a final score of 13-7 in Week 9 of the 2021 season. Rodgers missed the game while dealing with COVID-19. Although the Packers held Patrick Mahomes to 166 passing yards, Mason Crosby missed two field goals and the offense turned the ball over twice. A late Love-to-Allen-Lazard touchdown pass wasn’t enough.

