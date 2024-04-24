Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown agree to a massive contract extension

The Detroit Lions and All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have agreed to a new contract extension. The agreement was reported by multiple sources.

While exact terms are not known, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports St. Brown will earn more than $120 million over four years on the extension. It’s a four-year deal. Rapoport sourced St. Brown’s representation on the figures.

That makes the fourth-year pro the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

