Lincoln moves closer to outright CS8 title, and other girls basketball results from Saturday

Here are the girls basketball results from around Springfield for Saturday.

LINCOLN 79, LANPHIER 17: At Roy S. Anderson Gym, Lincoln started with a 24-0 lead en route to a Central State Eight Conference win.

Kloe Froebe scored 21 of her game-high 30 points in the first period for the early 29-2 lead. Lincoln, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, led 43-6 at halftime and improved to 21-0 overall and 8-0 in the league.

Only Springfield High (Jan. 23) and Normal U-High (Feb. 6) stand in its way for the outright CS8 title.

The Railsplitters added Peoria Notre Dame, ranked No. 3 in 2A, to their schedule for Saturday, Jan. 20. They will meet the Irish at the Rennaissance Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Lincoln was originally scheduled to meet 3A No. 2 Peoria High that weekend before it was nixed. Lincoln and Peoria agreed to cancel the game ahead of their meeting in the Peoria Manual Holiday Tournament.

Peoria’s star guard, Aaliyah Guyton, suffered a season-ending injury in the 57-25 loss to Lincoln in the championship game, according to the Peoria Journal-Star.

SPRINGFIELD HIGH 66, DECATUR EISENHOWER 36: At Willard Duey Gymnasium, Zakiyah Lott scored nine of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter and the Senators took a commanding Central State Eight Conference lead early and were never threatened on Saturday.

Lott drained four 3-pointers for the Senators, who improved to 12-7 (overall, 5-1 in the CS8).

Ariana Williams scored five of her 13 points at the free-throw line to contribute to the Springfield High win.

Oniya Reed led Eisenhower (2-13, 1-7) with 16 points while Ariah Groves added 12.

NORMAL U-HIGH 50, JACKSONVILLE 38: At Jacksonville, Zara Harper led the Crimsons with 13 points but the Pioneers outscored the home team 18-8 over the final period to secure the Central State Eight Conference win.

Harper entered halftime with nine points and the Pioneers held her scoreless over the third quarter. She scored four in the fourth.

Autumn Gause added eight for JHS, which fell to 1-19 (overall, 0-6 CS8).

Kari Merriweather led U-High (6-17, 2-4) with 17 points while Evy York finished with 14 and Jaz Thomas netted 11.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 44, SOUTH COUNTY 40: At the Spartan Classic in White Hall, Jacee Alexander and Callie Wagner combined for 21 points but the Vipers dropped the third-place game on Saturday.

Alexander scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Wagner had nine of her 10 in the second half. The Vipers fell to 11-10.

Triopia led 25-14 at halftime. Freshman Ava Petefish led the Trojans with 13 points. Addison Rohn and Mylee Tracy each had nine as Concord improved to 11-6.

In other tournament games, Hardin Calhoun beat Winchester West Central 45-43 for the tournament title. In the fifth-place game, Greenfield-Northwestern beat Pleasant Hill 34-30 and Bunker Hill beat White Hall North Greene 41-22 for seventh place.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Girls basketball results around Springfield for Jan. 13