Here is The State Journal-Register's 2023 all-area offensive football team

Here is The State Journal-Register's all-area offensive football team.

The large-school honorees are listed first, followed by small-school. They are listed in alphabetical order.

LARGE SCHOOL

Ki'on Carson, Lincoln

Lincoln's Ki'on Carson runs the ball during the game against Rochester Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

This senior running back will join his fellow Railers in Lincoln lore as he helped the Railsplitters end a playoff drought that dated back to 1984. He led the offense with 792 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 122 carries. He also led the team with 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns and passed one time for a 54-yard completion.

Mia Gerger, Chatham Glenwood

The Titans’ kicker couldn’t have been better. She was 53 of 54 on extra-point kicks and the one miss was due to a bad exchange before it got to her. She also made two field goals, including a 20-yarder at the end of regulation to force overtime in Glenwood’s 52-51 Class 6A second-round win over Oak Lawn Richards. Gerger had three attempts at the kick as Richards jumped offsides on the first two attempts but any hope the Bulldogs had of icing Gerger failed as all three sailed through the uprights. She already has the Glenwood career PAT record with 133; she surpassed Chayce Volpert’s record of 122 in the season.

Mark Helm, Chatham Glenwood

Chatham Glenwood's Mark Helm warms up before the Meet the Titans scrimmage on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The 6-foot-6 senior offensive tackle helped the 8-4 Titans reach the Class 6A quarterfinals as the offensive line allowed the Titans to accumulate 4,069 yards — 2,529 in the air and 1,540 on the ground.

Colten Knoedler, Chatham Glenwood

Chatham Glenwood's Colten Knoedler scrambles during a nonconference game against Danville at the Glenwood Athletic Complex on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

This sophomore quarterback showed that the Titans’ future is bright. He threw for 2,392 yards and 30 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 149 of 254 passes as Glenwood advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals. It helped his growth that 15 different players were able to catch passes and his ability to scramble resulted in 215 rushing yards and five interceptions without a fumble. He set single-season school records for most passing yards (Griff Jurgens held the record with 2,286 in 1998) and most passing touchdowns (surpassed Jack Knudson’s mark of 29 in 2022). He also tied Jurgens for most pass attempts.

Blake Lehnen, Chatham Glenwood

Chatham Glenwood's Blake Lehnen scores on a touchdown pass from Colten Knoedler during the first round of the Class 6A high school football playoffs against visiting Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

The sophomore receiver caught 33 passes for 709 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns and averaged an astonishing 21.5 yards per catch. His 10 touchdown catches were tied for second in the Central State Eight Conference.

Ryan McCombs, Jacksonville

The Crimson’s junior two-way lineman was a big reason Jacksonville had the CS8’s top rusher (Cam’Ron Mitchell) and had 2,638 rushing yards as a team. The team also used the protection he provided in key spots to throw for five scores and nearly 500 yards.

Cam'Ron Mitchell, Jacksonville

Jacksonville's Cam Ron Mitchell runs the ball against Sacred Heart-Griffin during the game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The senior running back closed out a stellar career by leading the Central State Eight Conference with 1,433 rushing yards while averaging 8.8 yards per carry and getting to the end zone 12 times. He had seven games of 100 yards or more. He caught four passes for 115 yards and one score and averaged 212.2 all-purpose yards per game. He also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns. On defense, he made 37 tackles.

Nolan Mrozowski, Rochester

Rochester's Nolan Mrozowski scores a touchdown during the game against Murphysboro Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The senior running back made the Rockets a true dual-threat offense with 1,273 yards rushing and a CS8-high 24 touchdowns on 130 carries. His yardage was second in the league. He led the conference with 156 total points scored. He also hauled in nine passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. In the Class 4A state championship game, he ran for 132 yards and two scores.

Christian Pollard, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sacred Heart-Griffin's Christian Pollard runs the ball during the game against Glenwood Friday, Sept29, 2023.

The Cyclones’ senior running back finished fourth in the league with 719 rushing yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 123 carries. In the passing game, he had eight catches for 120 yards and one score.

Karter Reiss, Rochester

The Rockets’ senior left tackle and nose tackle on defense provided enough holes for the Class 4A state champions to rush for 3,185 and 60 touchdowns in an undefeated campaign. He also helped protect the pocket to allow three quarterbacks to combine for 2,761 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

Gavin Simmons, Chatham Glenwood

Glenwood's Gavin Simmons reaches for a pass during the game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The junior receiver led the Titans with 53 catches, 725 yards and caught nine touchdowns and had 10 catches, 139 yards and two scores in Glenwood’s 52-51 Class 6A second round playoff win over Oak Lawn Richards. He also returned 12 kickoffs for 334 total yards.

Bryan Zulauf, Rochester

The 5-foot-8 junior quarterback stepped up big after the Rockets’ lost Parker Gillespie before the season began. As coach Derek Leonard called upon No. 11, he passed for the CS8 lead in yards (2,412), touchdowns (32) and completion percentage (148-for-216, 68.5%). He only had five interceptions as Rochester went 14-0 and won the Class 4A state championship for a ninth time.

SMALL SCHOOL

Camren Bigard, Athens

The senior running back generated 1,872 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 181 carries. He averaged 10.3 yards per carry and was all-Sangamo Conference first team. He ranks third in school history with more than 3,000 rushing yards.

Athens High School's Camren Bigard stiff arms Auburn's Stephen Emerson as Bigard runs for a touchdown during the game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Braddock Cates, Williamsville

The junior running back set a single-game rushing record with 330 rushing yards in a Week 9 win over Auburn and finished with 1,437 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to end up on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state team in 3A and all-Sangamo first team. He also had 204 receiving yards and two scores.

Williamsville's Braddock Cates runs the ball against Unity during the game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Josh Cates, Williamsville

The senior quarterback stepped up and completed 87 passes for 1,253 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had 98 rushing attempts for 605 yards and 10 scores after primarily starring on defense.

Williamsville's Joshua Cates runs the ball against Unity during the game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Cory Craig Jr., Athens

The senior running back was unanimous all-Sangamo first team with 1,726 rushing yards and 28 scores on 275 attempts. He set the team’s single-season and career touchdown (59) records en route to second place in Class 2A. He departs with more than 3,500 career rushing yards. He was also all-Sangamo second team as an inside linebacker with 86 tackles and three sacks.

Athens' Cory Craig Jr. runs the ball during the game against Wilmington Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Kellen Creviston, Jacksonville Routt

The junior quarterback set school records with 2,415 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. He went 177-for-287 (61.7%) and rushed for 460 yards and seven scores. He was named to the all-Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division first team.

Matthew Crouch, Williamsville

Coach Aaron Kunz lauded this junior offensive tackle as one of the top linemen in the Sangamo Conference with a consistent, dominant presence each week. He was named all-Sangamo first team.

Christy Domitien, Beardstown

The senior running back churned out 953 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 174 carries. He also had 15 catches for 256 yards and one score. He was all-WIVC North first team.

Nolan Herpstreith, Nokomis

The sophomore running back picked up all-Lincoln Prairie Conference first team accolades with 1,621 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. He also supplied 30 tackles and three picks defensively.

Mason Lyttaker, Williamsville

The senior receiver finished with 1,003 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns. He departs with 1,027 career receiving yards and 14 scores — not to mention 645 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished with 2,096 all-purpose yards. He tied his dad’s record for longest TD with a 99-yard kickoff return against Riverton in Week 2 and nabbed the game-tying touchdown catch as time expired in regulation to ultimately top Athens in Week 5. He was all-Sangamo first team as a utility player.

Williamsvilles Mason Lyttaker catches the game-tying touchdown pass as time expires in regulation in a Sangamo Conference football game against Athens at Paul Jenkins Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The Bullets won 36-35 in overtime.

Mac Martindale, Havana

The senior offensive lineman garnered all-Lincoln Trail/Praireland Small Division first team honors. He was previously a first-teamer in what was then the Prairieland Conference last season. He had 60 pancake blocks over the past two years.

Sawyer Smith, Auburn

The senior receiver and unanimous all-Sangamo first teamer had 57 receptions for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 59 tackles and two picks to rake in second-team honors defensively.

Auburn receiver Sawyer Smith runs with the ball after making a catch during the game against Athens Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

A.J. Sypherd, Litchfield

The senior running back totaled 1,470 rushing yards and 15 scores on 241 carries. He was voted IHSFCA all-state in 3A while leading the Purple Panthers to their first state appearance since 2005. He was not only named all-SCC first team offensively but also defensively as a linebacker.

Litchfield's AJ Sypherd runs the ball against Staunton during the game Friday Oct. 6, 2023.

