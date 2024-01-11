Here is The State Journal-Register's 2023 all-area defensive football team

Here is The State Journal-Register's all-area defensive football team.

The large-school honorees are listed first, followed by small-school. They are listed in alphabetical order.

LARGE SCHOOL

Tyson Binion, Rochester

Rochester's Tyson Binion runs the ball during the game against Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday, Oct, 20, 2023.

The 6-foot-1 senior was a key catalyst at linebacker until he suffered a season-ending injury in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. He still finished third on the team with 54 tackles, which included 11 for losses, five sacks and five interceptions.

Theo Blackston, Chatham Glenwood

The Titans’ 6-foot-2 senior linebacker led Glenwood with 88 tackles — including 47 solo — and intercepted two passes. His career highlight was a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Glenwood’s eventual 52-51 overtime win over Oak Lawn Richards in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Henry Buecker, Rochester

Rochester's Henry Buecker catches a pass and then runs for a touchdown during the game against Coal City Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

This Rockets’ senior could’ve easily appeared on The State Journal-Register's offensive team but Rochester’s defense was as important to its ninth state championship as its offense. Defensively, he had 51 tackles and a Central State Eight Conference-leading seven interceptions — including two returned for touchdowns. Buecker also led the 14-0 Rockets with 67 catches, 1,119 yards and 15 TDs at receiver — which also topped the league’s leaders in each category.

Jack Dettro, Chatham Glenwood

Glenwood High School's Jack Dettro, right, makes in interception against Sacred Heart-Griffin during the game Friday, Sept 29, 2023.

The Titans’ 5-11 defensive back had six interceptions and five pass breakups to help the Titans finish 5-3 in a top-heavy Central State Eight Conference. He also made 21 total tackles.

Colbie Glenn, Lincoln

Lincoln wide receiver Colbie Glenn

His late decision to play his senior season helped propel the Railers to their first playoff appearance since 1984. The senior linebacker had 72 tackles — 45 solo — 11 tackles for loss and one interception. He also ran the ball 12 times for 76 yards and caught five passes for 109 yards.

Ethan Hagele, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sacred Heart-Griffin's Ethan Hagele scores a touchdown during the game against Rochester Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The 5-11 senior linebacker tied teammate Chris Link to lead the Central State Eight Conference with 89 tackles for the league’s second-best defense by opponents’ scoring average (20.5 in 11 games).

Justin Hay, Chatham Glenwood

Chatham Glenwood's Justin Hay, left, celebrates a fumble recovery by Tyson Dunbar, right, during the first round of the Class 6A high school football playoffs against visiting Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

The Titans’ 6-2 senior defensive lineman finished with 39 solo tackles and 65 total with four sacks.

Lance Ingold, Rochester

Rochester's Lance Ingold, right, goes after Glenwood's quarterback during the game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

The Rockets’ 6-6 senior defensive end and tight end was a feared sight by plenty of opposing quarterbacks. He finished with 8½ sacks — part of his 53 tackles, including 17 for losses. He and fellow DE Jack Swaney, also 6-6, made it tough to throw against Rochester.

Tate Johnston, Lincoln

The 6-0 junior linebacker and offensive lineman was fourth in the Railsplitters’ first year back in the CS8 in tackles with 86. He had 39 solo tackles, five for losses and one interception. He also forced two fumbles.

Chris Link, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sacred Heart-Griffin's Chris Link attempts to jar the ball loose during the first official day of practice at Ken Leonard Field on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The Cyclones’ linebacker tied teammate Ethan Hagele with 89 tackles, which led both SHG and the Central State Eight Conference for defensive players.

Parker Lyons, Rochester

Rochester senior offensive lineman and linebacker Parker Lyons raises his arms to celebrate the Rockets' 42-14 Class 4A semifinal victory at Murphysboro on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The Rockets’ 6-1 senior linebacker and right guard on offense led the Central State Eight Conference’s No. 1 defense with 76 tackles, 20 for losses, three interceptions and 2½ sacks. Rochester pitched four shutouts en route to a 14-0 record and a Class 4A state championship.

Josh McClain, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sacred Heart-Griffin's Josh McClain runs for a touchdown during the game against Morris Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

The 6-0 senior defensive back and wide receiver made 35 tackles and pulled down two interceptions. Offensively, he led the 7-4 Cyclones with 38 catches, 593 yards and four touchdowns. He was fourth in the CS8 in receptions and yards.

SMALL SCHOOL

Colin Burge, Williamsville

The senior middle linebacker compiled 100 tackles, including 44 solo and eight for loss. The all-Sangamo Conference second-team pick totaled 295 career tackles with 36 starts at the inside position.

Grant Dobson, Auburn

Unanimous all-Sangamo first team at defensive end, the senior Dobson registered 72 tackles, including 50 solo and 15 for loss. He also had two forced fumbles, along with three blocked punts, two blocked PATs and one blocked field goal attempt. He was also honorable mention at tight end with 36 catches for 441 yards and two scores.

Auburn's Grant Dobson catches a pass for a touchdown while being guarded by Athen's Grant Purchis during the game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Isaiah Harbert, Pana

The junior linebacker supplied 121 tackles, including 54 solo and two for loss. He was named all-South Central Conference first team defensively and offensively as a running back. He generated 845 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 172 carries.

Isaiah Harbert (33) celebrates a touchdown with Brandon Lehman during Pana's 46-34 South Central Conference victory over Vandalia on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Connor Henley, Kincaid South Fork/Morrisonville

The senior lineman was named to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association all-state first team on both sides of the ball. He had 80 tackles, including 4 ½ sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He did not allow a sack offensively and paved the way for 2,400 rushing yards to help lift the Ponies to their best season since 1994.

Kincaid South Fork's Connor Henley celebrates with fans following a 34-6 victory over Pawnee in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association game at Jack Hanlon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Mannix Hancock, Litchfield

The senior lineman earned all-SCC first team on both sides of the ball. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack — led by A.J. Sypherd — that generated more than 1,500 yards and spurred the Purple Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2005.

Zac Laird, Athens

The senior outside linebacker was all-Sangamo first team for a second straight season with 64 tackles, including 31 solo, eight for loss and five sacks.

Athens High School's Zac Laird sacks Auburn's Quarterback Talin Kern during the game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Brayden Leathers, Athens

The senior inside linebacker furnished a school record 156 tackles, including 80 solo, 11 for loss and two sacks. He also forced two fumbles and had one recovery with one interception. He was tabbed to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state team in 2A. He was unanimously voted all-Sangamo first team defensively — not to mention all-conference first team at left guard. He mustered 18 tackles in the 2A championship game against Wilmington. It was the team’s first state appearance in its 18-year history.

Athens' Zac Laird runs behind teammate Brayden Leathers during second round of the Class 2A playoffs against Red Bud on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Eli Olson, Jacksonville Routt

The junior defensive back led the Western Illinois Valley Conference with five picks and was tabbed WIVC North Division second-team defensively. Offensively, he was first-team as a receiver and hauled in a school-record 58 catches for 745 yards and nine scores.

Braylon Singer, Williamsville

The senior defensive end ushered 64 tackles, including five for loss, four sacks and one interception. He also had nine catches for 100 yards and two TDs at tight end. He was all-Sangamo first team as a defensive utility player after beginning the year as an outside linebacker before shifting to the defensive line in Week 7. He overcame injuries throughout his career, including late this season.

Danny Skelton, Pleasant Plains

The senior defensive back garnered all-Sangamo first team with 52 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and one interception while also orchestrating the offense at quarterback. He passed for 1,293 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 472 yards and 10 scores.

Pleasant Plains' Danny Skelton carries the ball during practice on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Jace Stewart, Hillsboro

The senior defensive back lapped up four interceptions and one fumble recovery with 49 tackles. He was tabbed all-SCC first team for a second straight season and totaled 10 picks and 123 tackles over the past two seasons.

Carson Wort, Pawnee

The junior linebacker accumulated 98 tackles, including 48 solo and nine for loss. He also had six fumble recoveries and one INT. He also starred as a running back with 121 carries for 1,135 yards and 22 TDs. He caught 38 passes for 468 yards and four scores. He was I8FA honorable mention at running back.

Pawnee High School's Carson Wort runs drills during practice Monday, August 7, 2023.

