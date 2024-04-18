Lille vs Aston Villa LIVE: Europa Conference League latest score after early Yusuf Yazici goal

Aston Villa travel to Lille with a one-goal advantage after their narrow win at Villa Park in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg.

Unai Emery’s side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn and will head to France buoyed by their impressive weekend display in the Premier League which saw them upset title contenders Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

Lille, meanwhile, did not play at the weekend but have been an impressive outfit in front of their home fans, losing just once all season.

Thursday’s victor will progress to face the winner of Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce in the semi-finals.

Lille vs Aston Villa

Lille host Aston Villa in the Europa League quarter-final second leg, with kick-off at 5.45pm

Aston Villa hold a slender one-goal advantage after 2-1 win in first leg

Lille XI: Chevalier; Santos, Yoro, Diakite, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Yazici, Haraldsson, Gudmundsson; David

Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Zaniolo, Luiz, Diaby; Watkins

GOAL 15’ - Yazici scores early to level on aggregate (1-0)

18:27 , Chris Wilson

40 mins: Santos swings in a half-shot, half-cross and Cash heads it away. Lille’s turn for some sustained possession now – the home side look more dangerous when they do attack.

18:25 , Chris Wilson

38 mins: Santos tries to play it through to David, but it’s overhit. Very little attacking threat from either side since the goal.

Martinez gets a yellow card for time–wasting; the referee seems to indicate that that’s the fourth time today he’s been too slow.

18:23 , Chris Wilson

36 mins: McGinn collects on the edge of the box and tries to slide it in to Watkins, but Lille intercept. That’s the closest they’ve come so far really.

0 shots to Lille’s five, but a little bit more possession.

18:21 , Chris Wilson

35 mins: Villa have still not managed to create anything noteworthy. They’re keeping the ball better now though.

18:19 , Chris Wilson

32 mins: Villa’s first corner as Diaby’s cross is turned behind. Digne delivers, but Andre clears.

18:18 , Chris Wilson

31 mins: Rogers’ first involvement is to win a foul near halfway. Villa can’t make anything of the attacking opportunity though, as McGinn plays an easy pass straight out of play.

18:16 , Chris Wilson

30 mins: The corner is headed away by Digne. Lille come again, and Cash does well to intercept and turn behind for another corner.

Andre meets the corner in the six-yard box again, but he heads wide!

18:14 , Chris Wilson

27 mins: The stretcher is out for Zaniolo and it looks like he’ll come off, but he’s back to his feet briefly. He’d landed on his back, and Morgan Rogers is waiting.

Rogers comes on for the Italian.

18:13 , Chris Wilson

24 mins: Yazici whips in the free-kick, which Andre connects with, but his header is straight at Martinez’s face, and the Argentinian is down brielfly.

He didn’t know a lot about it but it was some save actually – Andre will be thinking he should have scored, as anywhere but against Martinez’s face and it would’ve been 2-0.

Zaniolo is also down, near halfway. We’ll have a corner when play resumes.

18:10 , Chris Wilson

23 mins: Lille certainly look the more confident of the two sides here. Villa are struggling to keep the ball for any meaningful period of time.

Torres is the latest to give it away – Santos drives forward and wins a free-kick to the right of the box.

18:07 , Chris Wilson

20 mins: Corner is easily collected by Chevalier, but Haraldsson messes up the counter-attack opportunity.

Villa counter themselves, but there’s a coming together between Santos and Zaniolo, and the Villa player is booked!

18:06 , Chris Wilson

18 mins: Not necessarily a deserved goal, but Lille have certainly been on top so far and that was excellently worked. The home side have dominated midfield, and Villa haven’t really been able to get into the game.

McGinn wins a free-kick on the right and Villa have the chance to respond, but it’s out for a corner.

GOAL! Lille 1-0 Aston Villa

18:03 , Chris Wilson

15 mins: GOAL!! And Lille are ahead on the night, and level in the tie!

A goal from nothing really. Both sides had been fighting to get into it, but the home side are suddenly ahead.

The long ball is played to Gudmundsson on the left wing. He brings it down and fizzes a half-volleyed cutback across the box, which Yazici just confidently sweeps into the bottom left corner!

17:58 , Chris Wilson

11 mins: No clear-cut chances yet.

Haraldsson swings it over to Santos, but the full-back is offside.

17:56 , Chris Wilson

9 mins: And now first meaningful shot of the night! Bentaleb plays it into Yazici, who has made the run to the edge of the box, and he lays it off to Jonathan David. The Canadian’s shot flies over.

17:55 , Chris Wilson

8 mins: First corner of the night as Yazici and Haraldsson combine and force Digne to put it behind.

Martinez flaps at the original cross but he manages to palm it to McGinn from the loose ball!

17:53 , Chris Wilson

6 mins: Bentaleb is the latest to swing a ball into the box, but Martinez collects under no pressure.

17:52 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: Andre wins the ball back well in midfield, sliding past Zaniolo, and now Lille have the ball.

The ball is lofted into the box and almost lands near the feet of Gudmundsson, but Villa clear.

17:50 , Chris Wilson

4 mins: Villa’s first meaningful attack sees Watkins and Zaniolo combine, but McGinn’s scooped ball in is wasteful.

17:49 , Chris Wilson

2 mins: Boos continue whenever Martinez gets the ball, which is quite a lot as Villa keep the ball in their half early on.

17:47 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Lille’s first foray forward sees Digne let the ball run out play for a goal kick after the home side tried hitting one long.

KICK

17:46 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! We’re underway in northern France. Martinez seems to be getting booed, and commentators seem to believe it’s due to his antics in the 2022 World Cup final!

A reminder that Cash, Luis, McGinn and Tielemans are all one yellow card away from suspension (if they do make it to the semi-finals).

Lille vs Aston Villa LIVE

17:44 , Chris Wilson

The teams are out of the tunnel and the Stade Pierre-Mauroy is very up for this. Flags and banners aplenty as the competition anthem is played.

We’re moments from kick-off as the captains meet for the coin toss.

Lille vs Aston Villa

17:40 , Chris Wilson

Lille won Ligue 1 as recently as 2020/21, but their European success has been limited to an Intertoto Cup win in 2004.

Villa haven’t won England’s top league trophy since winning the old Division One in 1980/81. They went even better the next season, winning the European Cup in 1982 after beating Bayern Munich in the final.

That year was the last time Villa reached a European semi-final.

17:36 , Chris Wilson

Will it be another big performance from the men below?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Head-to-head and how the teams are faring

17:30 , Chris Wilson

These two sides had only met on two occasions before this season. Those were in July and August 2002, in the Intertoto Cup – a UEFA summer tournament that was abolished in 2008. The first match ended in a draw, with the second was a 2-0 win for the French side.

Back in the present, both teams sit fourth in their respective leagues as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Lille come off the back of two wins, two draws and a loss (to Villa) in their last five games, while the away side enter the game having beaten Premier League title chasers Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

Before that match, Villa had lost 4-1 to Man City, drawn 3-3 at Brentford and beaten Wolves 2-0.

On this day in 2016: Aston Villa relegated from Premier League

17:20 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa have certainly come a long way since 2016, when they finished bottom of the Premier League with just 17 points.

On that day, Marcus Rashford’s 32nd-minute goal condemned Villa to the second tier of English football for the first time in 28 years.

Today, they are on the brink of a first European semi-final since ____ thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

And in stark contrast to 2016, the Villans sit fourth in the Premier League table as they battle Spurs for a place in the top four and next season’s Champions League.

On this day in 2016: Aston Villa relegated from Premier League

Why Premier League is now at risk of missing out on fifth Champions League spot

17:10 , Chris Wilson

As Villa are vying for a place in next season’s Champions League, last night’s results will have dealt a blow to the Villans’ hopes.

The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.

As confirmed by Uefa on their website, England currently sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga receive a fifth Champions League place next season.

Quarter-final defeats for Manchester City against Real Madrid and Arsenal to Bayern Munich means there is now a real chance that England’s coefficient will not be high enough to claim one of the two extra spots.

Why Premier League is now at risk of missing out on fifth Champions League spot

Prediction

17:00 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa to hold firm to reach the semi-finals and face either Olympiacos or Fenerbahce.

Lille 1-1 Aston Villa (2-3 agg.)

Team news

16:52 , Chris Wilson

For Lille – who didn’t have a game at the weekend – it is just one change from the side that last 2-1 at Villa Park.

Yusuf Yazici comes in for Edon Zhegrova in right midfield. Winger Adam Ounas comes onto the bench, with Zhegrova out of the squad.

Team news

16:47 , Chris Wilson

LILLE XI: Chevalier; Santos, Yoro, Diakite, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Yazici, Haraldsson, Gudmundsson; David.

SUBS: Mannone, Negrel, Alexsandro, Toure, Gomes, Bouaddi, Cabella, Ounas, Cavaleiro, Morais, Ferrah.

Team news

16:42 , Chris Wilson

So Aston Villa manager Unai Emery makes two changes to the side that beat Arsenal 2-0 at the weekend. Douglas Luiz replaces Morgan Rogers in midfield, while Poland international Matty Cash comes in for Diego Carlos, who moves to the bench.

Leon Bailey, who scored the crucial first goal at the weekend, remains on the bench.

Team news

16:33 , Chris Wilson

ASTON VILLA XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Zaniolo, Luiz, Diaby; Watkins.

SUBS: Olsen, Gauci, Carlos, Lenglet, Duran, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Bailey, Iroegbunam; Munroe, Kellyman.

Representing Aston Villa in France! 👊 pic.twitter.com/liaD4vFKN6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 18, 2024

Team news imminent

16:30 , Chris Wilson

The teams should be announced any moment now...

Team news

16:20 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa, meanwhile, remain without long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jacob Ramsey but are boosted by the return of Matty Cash and Clement Lenglet who missed the first leg but returned to the bench for their win against Arsenal on Sunday.

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins.

Team news

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Lille will be fresh heading into Thursday’s encounter having not played on the weekend but Paulo Fonseca will still be without Andrej Ilic and Tiago Morais who are sidelined with injury.

The home side’s last game was the reverse of this fixture last week – they currently sit fourth in Ligue 1.

Predicted Lille XI: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Zhegrova, Cabella, Gudmundsson; David.

Lille vs Aston Villa LIVE

15:45 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg between Lille and Aston Villa.