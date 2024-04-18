Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich ‘painful’, admits Arteta

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to end their season in “beautiful” fashion despite a “painful” defeat to Bayern Munich that knocked them out of the Champions League.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at the Allianz Arena as Joshua Kimmich’s second-half header was enough to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory for the hosts, who will play Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The result followed on from a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa on Sunday that has dented Arsenal’s Premier League title chances.

“It is painful, but we have to learn from it,” Arteta said of the Champions League result.

“What we still have to play for is beautiful.”