Lidl-Trek Triumphs in Thrilling Start to La Vuelta Femenina

The wait is over: we’re officially in Grand Tour season. La Vuelta Femenina kicked off on Sunday with a blistering team time trial. We’ll keep you up to date as the women battle for the red jersey on the challenging eight-stage tour across (mostly northern) Spain.

Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten won last year’s race and became the first woman to win all three of the major women’s stage races (the Vuelta, Tour de France Femmes, and Giro Donne). But she retired at the end of 2023, so there is no chance of a repeat winner.

Stage 1: Valencia to Valencia, 16 km

Sunday’s 16-kilometer team time trial in Valencia, Spain, was flat and fast. This, first and foremost, means we got another look at the Visma-Lease a Bike TT helmets, and we also saw a lot of excellent team action.

It was a tight race throughout, with everyone looking to claim an early general classification lead. But it was Lidl-Trek that took the victory late in the day. The women averaged just under 50 km/h to finish in a time of 19:20. Gaia Realini led across the line and thus will wear the leader’s jersey heading into stage two.

The lead didn’t come without drama. Ellen van Dijk and Elynor Bäckstedt both crashed, slightly holding up their teammates on the approach to the finish. But the American team managed to regroup and push to the line just 0.02 seconds over Visma-Lease a Bike.

“After crashing in the TTT, Ellen [van Dijk] has a wound on her chin, which will require stitches, as well as blows to her right shoulder and left knee. She will be taken to hospital for checks to rule out any fractures. Fortunately, there is no sign of concussion,” shared Lidl-Trek in a statement via social media .

In her post-race interview, when asked if the team would work to hold onto the leader’s jersey, Realini said, “For sure, we will take this jersey and defend it for the next stage.”

Stage 2: Buñol to Moncofa, 118.3 km

