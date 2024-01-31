LHSAA wrestling: Here’s what fans need to know for the 2024 event

The LHSAA Wrestling State Championships will launch Friday morning inside Bossier City’s Brookshire Arena.

Here are some things fans attending the event need to know:

Friday’s session I begins at 9:30 a.m. while Saturday morning’s opening session II begins at 10 a.m. Doors will open to the public one hour before each session. Saturday’s session III begins at 5 p.m. Fans will not be required to exit the arena between Saturday’s two sessions per the LHSAA.

Floor access is not permitted for parents and fans during the meet.

CAGE RATTLER: North DeSoto’s Adams family is a clan of Yankees who find Stonewall to their liking

DIFFERENCE MAKER: Here’s how a small female Haughton wrestler facilitated dramatic LHSAA change

The event is entirely general admission. Tickets are available at the Brookshire box office at 7:30 a.m. both days and are $15 (plus $8 fees, $23 total) for Friday and $20 (plus $8 fees, $28 total) for Saturday. The Brookshire Arena is cashless, so visitors will need a debit or credit card to purchase tickets or concessions. Tickets can also be purchased through ticketmaster.com.

The entire tournament will be streamed at FloWrestling.org on its site and on at nfhsnetwork.com.

Per arena requirements, bags or purses must be 6 inches by 9 inches or smaller and can be clear or solid.

The LHSAA will award medals to the top six wrestlers in each class in each of the divisions with the awards presented after all wrestling has concluded on Saturday evening. Additionally, Most Outstanding Wrestler, state team champion and team runner-up awards will be presented to Division III, Division II and Division I.

The LHSAA All-Academic ceremony will commence at 9:45 a.m. Saturday with awardees recognized on the arena floor.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

The 2024 LHSAA Wrestling Championships are slated for Feb. 2-3 in Bossier City's Brookshire Grocery Arena.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: LHSAA wrestling: Here’s what fans need to know