LeBron James seems to think Lakers-Nuggets series was very close

There are a couple of different ways to view the Los Angeles Lakers first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.

On one hand, especially on the surface, they lost in five games, and they had major problems scoring enough points in the second half of each game.

But while one has to conclude the Nuggets were definitely the better team in that series, there is another way to look at things.

Los Angeles had a sizable lead in each of the five games played, and it lost two games on game-winning shots by Jamal Murray. If it had played just a little better down the stretch, perhaps the series would’ve been tied at 2-2 after four games, and perhaps the Lakers could’ve even won the series.

That is the attitude LeBron James sported when he reflected on what went wrong in the series while on his podcast “Mind the Game” with co-host JJ Redick (h/t Lakers Nation).

“Where am I emotionally right now? I don’t know to be honest. I have no idea where I am emotionally right now. Obviously going against the defending champions in the first round is always gonna be a difficult challenge, we knew that coming into it. But [expletive], we had so many opportunities man. And to lose in five, two of them being game-winners by Jamal [Murray] and his greatness, but we had so many opportunities. “Obviously being up 20 in Game 2 in their building and losing that game. Having so many opportunities in other games, you just feel like [expletive] if one play here, one play there, could have made a hell of a difference. But when you’re playing against a team like that you have zero room for error and I believe we made too many errors in some of the games. I seen some crazy [expletive] stat about the minutes that we were leading in the series, compared to losing in the series. But we both know that’s a little bit of fool’s gold because most playoff games come down to one or two, three or four possessions and if you’re not able to capitalize on those possessions or make plays during those possessions, that’s how you lose games. “Emotionally I feel like we were right there, obviously in every game, to be able to steal a game. But also at the same time, we weren’t and that’s why we lost the series. [Expletive] hurts obviously. Being the competitor I am, the competitor you are, you’ve been in multiple series in your career as well. But [expletive] man, I feel like a couple plays here a couple plays there, we could’ve won the series. But the better team won, the better team won for sure. Give credit where credit is due.”

The Lakers’ inability to close games versus the Nuggets has been that much more gut-wrenching in the wake of the Nuggets’ struggles in the second round versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver trails that series 2-0, and it has been held under 100 points in both games so far while looking like a far cry from the team that won the NBA championship last year.

For the most part, James did his part in the Lakers-Nuggets series by averaging 27.8 points, 8.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range. But a big problem offensively for the Lakers was D’Angelo Russell, who played up to his standards in just one or two contests, as well as their bench.

The true litmus test in the playoffs is how a team does in the second half of a game, especially the fourth quarter, and L.A. failed that test. A couple of roster tweaks and the right head coaching hire will be needed for it to become championship contenders again next season.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire