Lebanon's Dawson Sutton set to make his NASCAR Truck Series debut at North Wilkesboro

Dawson Sutton of Lebanon, Tennessee, will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut on May 18 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Sutton, 18, will drive the No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet in the race. It will also be the truck's debut in the series.

“I have been super excited waiting to share this announcement that I’ll be making my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut,” Sutton said in a press release. “I’m also grateful for my parents. My dad has invested so much into me since I started racing two years ago, and my mom as well as she’s been with me every step of the way at racetracks all over the country."

Sutton didn't start racing until 2022 when he competed nationally in the U.S. Legends Cars Series on asphalt and dirt.

The following year, under the direction of Rackley W.A.R. Racing Development mentor Willie Allen, Sutton ran in 34 pro late model races across the country, including at his home track Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway where he was crowned rookie of the year.

His schedule also included several high-level events throughout the South, including races at New Smyrna Speedway, Montgomery Motor Speedway, Crisp Motorsports Park, Tri-County Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway, ACE Speedway, Caraway Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and 5 Flags Speedway where Sutton won twice and finished fourth in the Snowball Derby weekend’s Snowflake 100.

Allen, Rackley W.A.R.'s co-owner, said this day has come with great anticipation by the race team.

“This is no doubt a huge step for Dawson in his driving career and speaks volumes of his development,” Allen said in a release. “He’s wrapped his mind around learning and growing his skillset in the race car, and the entire race team is really pumped to add him to our North Wilkesboro roster with (Rackley teammate) Ty Dillon. We are super excited about the growth of our program. Team Chevrolet has been a huge help in Dawson’s development with us and we are extremely thankful for our relationship with those folks all around.”

