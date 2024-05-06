Who won NASCAR Cup race in Kansas? Winner is Kyle Larson, plus full results

In the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, Kyle Larson overcame Chris Buescher at the end of the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.

The scoring monitor had Buescher winning the race as soon as it ended, but a review showed that Larson actually won by 0.001 of a second.

"I didn't know if I won or not," Larson said. "It was just an incredible finish."

May 7, 2023; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) attempts to take the lead from driver Kyle Larson (5) during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Larson, in the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, led 63 of the 267 laps on the 1.5-mile oval. It was his second win of the 2024 season, his second win at Kansas and his 25th career win.

The start of the race was delayed three hours by rain and darkness started to set in late in the second stage.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

3. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

12. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

17. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

18. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

21. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22. Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

29. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33. Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

35. Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

37. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

38. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

