Lebanon soccer gets first tournament win since 2003

May 8—SMYRNA — Lebanon's boys posted a landmark victory in the history of its soccer program Monday night with a 2-1 shootout win at Stewarts Creek in the District 7-3A tournament.

It is the Blue Devils' first postseason win since 2003 and only the second known tournament triumph in the history of the program which began playing in 1996.

Tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, the teams went through two 10-minute golden goal (sudden victory) overtime periods.

With no resolution, they then went to a penalty-kick shootout which was won by Lebanon 5-4.

Drew East, brothers Escher and Gavin Barrett, Ford Graviss and Juan Jimenez connected for Lebanon, with Jimenez's being the winner.

The other key play was goalie Matt Leinert who made a key save on Stewart Creek's fourth PK.

Stewarts Creek led 1-0 at halftime. Aaron Martinez scored with 15 minutes left in the second half to bring the Blue Devils into the tie.

Lebanon improved to 7-9 for the season going into Tuesday's semifinal at LaVergne.