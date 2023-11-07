Lay it on the line: Our expectations for USC basketball this season

What do we expect from USC basketball this season? Good question. We’re glad you asked.

We have our expectations, and we’re willing to put them in print, on the record, before the Monday night opener against Kansas State.

Matt Zemek: The four core expectations for USC basketball this season, in our view: 1) Finish ahead of UCLA in the Pac-12 standings. 2) Top-two in the Pac-12. 3) Top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. 4) Sweet 16.

USC needs to be better than UCLA this season. The Trojans need to prove they can be better than the Bruins and elevate their basketball brand. Arizona is really good, so we’re not going to demand a Pac-12 title, but a top-two finish would feel like the Trojans generally lived up to their billing. A conference championship would make this season a success. The Trojans haven’t won the Pac-12 (Pac-10) title since 1985.

USC needs a high-level seed in March. People (and recruits) need to begin to see USC as a program which doesn’t just get into the NCAA Tournament, but is a major player.

In the Big Dance, we’d love a Final Four, but what really matters is getting to that second weekend. That’s what separates excellent programs from decent ones.

Matt Wadleigh: I expect USC to finish in the top three of the Pac-12, and get a top-five seed in the Big Dance.

