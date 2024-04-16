Las Vegas Aces select Iowa star Kate Martin in 2024 WNBA draft

The Glue is headed to the WNBA.

Iowa star guard Kate Martin was selected by the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Martin averaged career highs in points (13.1) and rebounds (6.8) this past season as she operated as Caitlin Clark’s leading backcourt running mate en route to another Final Four and national championship game appearance.

The 6-foot graduate guard shot 50.7% from the field, 37.0% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the free throw line this past season with the Hawkeyes. Martin also averaged 2.3 assists per game.

“Man, a lot of emotions,” Martin said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe on the WNBA draft broadcast. “I’m really happy to be here. I was here to support Caitlin. But, you know, I was hoping to hear my name called and all I wanted was an opportunity and I got it. So I’m really excited.”

We’re adding another Hawkeye to the team ✨ With the 18th pick in the 2024 #WNBADraft, the Las Vegas Aces select @kate_martin22 from @IowaWBB!#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/XfuRl3i8KE — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 16, 2024

Martin hopes to showcase her versatility at the next level with the Aces.

“Yeah, I’m super excited for the opportunity. You know, I have a really good work ethic. But more than anything, I think I’m a very versatile player. I can score multiple levels and I can guard multiple positions, but I’m really excited to get there and I know I’m gonna give it all I got,” Martin said.

With Martin’s selection by the Las Vegas Aces, Iowa has now had five Hawkeyes selected into the WNBA since 2019. Martin joins Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Monika Czinano, and, of course, this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Caitlin Clark.

Nineteen Hawkeyes have been drafted or signed in the WNBA since the league originated in 1997. This marks the first time since 1998 that two Hawkeyes have been drafted in the same year.

Martin will join forces with Gustafson as fellow Hawkeyes on the Aces’ roster.

The Edwardsville, Ill., native just capped a historic chapter with the Hawkeyes. Individually, Martin is the only player in Iowa history to have amassed 900 or more points, 500 or more rebounds, 400 or more assists, 120 or more steals, and 60 or more blocks in a career.

Martin joins Clark and Sam Logic as the third Hawkeye in school history to net 1,200-plus points, 700-plus rebounds, and 450-plus assists.

“I’m so proud of Kate because her dreams came true. She has been such a big part of our program over the last six years. Her efforts did not go unnoticed by her peers. I wish Kate all the success with this next step,” Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said.

