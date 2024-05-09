Lando Norris sets F1 title target with McLaren after Miami win

Lando Norris believes he can “absolutely” challenge for the F1 world title next year after claiming his first win in Miami on Sunday.

The 24-year-old won his first race in his 110th grand prix as he capitalised on a perfectly timed safety car to beat Max Verstappen and secure McLaren’s first win since September 2021.

Norris, who partied in Miami on Sunday night and played a round of golf at Augusta National a few days later, returned to McLaren HQ in Woking on Thursday to a rapturous reception from the team, arriving in a blue McLaren car with his first-place trophy.

And having secured only the third non-Red Bull win since the 2022 season, Norris believes McLaren have the pace to challenge Red Bull and win again this year, with 18 races left on the 2024 schedule.

“We can win more races this year, we can compete against Red Bull,” Norris told Sky Sports News.

“We’re looking at an exciting season between us, Red Bull, Ferrari. We still have work to do, we’re not at the level they are just yet. There’s going to be races that we’re competitive enough but on average we’re not quite where we want to be.

“We still have our feet on the ground. We have more work to do.”

Lando Norris won his first F1 race in Miami on Sunday (Getty Images)

Norris currently stands fourth in the drivers’ championship - 53 points off leader Verstappen - yet having never finished above sixth in the standings, the Brit insists he and team-mate Oscar Piastri can challenge Red Bull for the title next year.

Asked directly if he believes he can challenge for the title in 2025, Norris said: “100%. I’m saying that still with my feet on the ground! Absolutely.

“We have two great drivers, amazing team behind us, and we’re closer than ever. As much as I said at the beginning of this year we can win races, I want to believe and should have the confidence to say next year, we can go for more, [take] the next step.

“We have a lot more work to do and we’re working hard to try and achieve it.”

Norris will return to action next week as F1 arrives in Europe for the first time this year with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.