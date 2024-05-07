Lando Norris plays golf at Augusta National after celebrating Miami win

Lando Norris will play a round of golf at Augusta National this week – the perfect way to celebrate his first victory in Formula 1.

The 24-year-old capitalised on a perfectly timed safety car to beat Max Verstappen and win Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, securing his first win after five seasons and 110 races in F1.

Norris, who had a facial injury after cutting his nose on broken glass in Amsterdam last weekend, celebrated his victory by partying with his McLaren team at their Hilton hotel in Florida on Sunday evening.

The Brit then visited Carbone Beach to party the night away with the likes of NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant, as well as Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, in attendance.

Norris also visited E11EVEN nightclub in Miami with Max Verstappen – who finished second on Sunday – and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.

It was a change of plan for Norris, who was planning on flying from Miami to Georgia on Sunday night ahead of his round at the home of the Masters this week.

Norris is a keen golfer and played in the Netflix Cup in Las Vegas last year as well as the Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth in September 2022.

Yet McLaren CEO Zak Brown – who has friends who’re Augusta members – insisted that Norris should celebrate in Miami, delaying the trip by a day.

Norris said after his win on Sunday: “I was meant to fly but Zak just told me we fly tomorrow.

Lando Norris stayed in Miami on Sunday night with McLaren CEO Zak Brown insistent the Brit should celebrate his win (Getty Images)

Lando Norris celebrated his win at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami (TikTok - @carloshotchilipeppers)

“I’m not going to sleep. I’m going all the way! I might have more than just a scratch on my nose tomorrow but I don’t care. I’ll enjoy my time.

“This only happens when you’re taking your first win. It’s nice to do it in Miami, I was kind of hoping it was going to be at Silverstone but I’ll try to do it there as well.”

Verstappen then quickly quipped: “It’s definitely better here, mate, to go out!”

Norris, who had recorded 15 podiums before his first win, is now fourth in the drivers’ standings after six races – 53 points behind championship leader Verstappen.

The McLaren driver was also congratulated by former US president Donald Trump after the race in Miami.