Lamar boys finish second, girls third at Class 3 District 5 meet

May 9—The Lamar boys finished second and the Lamar girls third at the Class 3 District 5 meet last Saturday at Lamar.

The Tiger boys amassed 120 points on their way to the runner-up finish. Strafford captured the team title with 137.5 points. East Newton was fourth with 57.5 points.

The Lamar girls tallied 104 points. Fair Grove won the district crown with 127 points. Seneca finished sixth with 51 points.

Boys' events

Trace Wooldridge won the shot put for Lamar with a 16.73-meter toss.

Lamar got another first-place finish when Chase Querry leapt 6.84 meters to win the long jump.

The Tigers also logged a win in the 4x800 meter relay. Cameron Bailey, David Dunham, Ryder Friend and Pierce Heins combined for a time of 8:34.97.

Lamar's Ian Ngugi won the district title in the 100-meter dash (10.99) and finished second in the 200-meter dash (22.51).

Ngugi also teamed up with Aiden Sheat, Adam Kluhsman and Query to win the 4x200 meter relay (1:29.62). That same group of Lamar sprinters also won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 42.86.

The Tiger team of Bailey, Zandan Baker, Preston Heins and Pierce Heins took third in the 4x400 meter relay (3:32.53).

Pierce Heins placed third for the Tigers in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.72.

East Newton's Chase Sorrell won the 800-meter run (1:58.61) and was runner-up in both the 1,600 (4:30.24) and the 3,200 (10:33.16).

River Enlow, of East Newton, finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (43.28).

Seneca's Brock Pendergraft was third in the discus with a 44.56-meter throw.

Girls events

The Lamar girls earned the top two spots in the discus. Audra Lloyd won the event with a 37.02-meter toss. Addison Brown (32.41 meters) was second and Seneca's Isabella Renfro (32.40 meters) was third.

Renfro won the shot put (11.83 meters). East Newton's Brooke White (10.49 meters) was second and Lamar's Brown came in third (10.20 meters).

Lamar (Brooklyn Livingston, Brenna Morey, Mikayla Madison and Abigail Diggs) won the 4x800 meter relay (10:34.69.)

Diggs also won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:36.62. East Newton's Brooklyn Blanchard was third (5:38.16).

Diggs added another district title in the 800-meter run with a winning time of 2:26.06; Livingston was third (2:32.30).

Lamar's Macy Danner, Kayleigh Wolfe, Morey and Olivia Force finished second in the 4x100 meter relay (51.39). That same quartet finished third in the 4x200 meter relay with a combined time of 1:50.27.

Lamar (Morey, Diggs, Livingston and Force) also finished second in the 4x400 meter relay (4:15.41).

East Newton's Chadler Mountford finished third in the pole vault with a 2.65-meter vault.

Teammate Jacky Dover was third in the 300-meter hurdles (51.82.)