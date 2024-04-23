Advertisement

Lakers lose to Nuggets on a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater; LA now trails series 2-0

KJ Hiramoto
·1 min read
<div><a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5638/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jamal Murray;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jamal Murray</a> (27) of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/denver/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Denver Nuggets;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Denver Nuggets</a> looks to the bench as <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5352/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Nikola Jokic;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Nikola Jokic</a> (15) wipes sweet from his face as they trail the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/la-lakers/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles Lakers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Los Angeles Lakers</a> during the third quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)</div> <strong>(Getty Images)</strong>

DENVER (KTTV) - The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in a heartbreaking fashion off a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater.

Murray sank the fadeaway jumper to lift the Nuggets 101-99 on Monday.

With the loss, the Lakers now trail the best-of-7 series 2-0.

The Lake Show returns to Los Angeles for Game 3, which tips off Thursday, April 25.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Lakers punched a ticket to the playoffs and the seventh seed after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The defending champions Nuggets locked in the second seed after finishing the 2023-2024 regular season with a 57-25 record.