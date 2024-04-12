Lafayette alum Xavier Kurth finds role as an assistant coach at Drake University

Apr. 11—The past two weeks have been busy for Northwest Missouri State and Drake University basketball, as former Bearcat coach Ben McCollum announced he would make the jump from Division II to Division I in taking the Bulldogs' head coaching job.

McCollum has now figured who his assistant will be, and it's a familiar face to the St. Joseph community, and anyone around Bearcat basketball since 2014.

Lafayette alum and former Bearcat basketball student-athlete Xavier Kurth will serve as an assistant coach for the Drake University men's basketball team, and will follow McCollum from Northwest.

"Coach Mac is really good and I know he works his butt off and he gets preparation done and you know, he doesn't sleep," Kurth said. "Something that I've kind of admired is just how hard he works, his attention to detail, his understanding of players and what they need."

Kurth competed for the Bearcat men's basketball team from the 2014-15 season through the 2017-18 campaign.

The St. Joseph native also helped the program capture its first NCAA Div. II National Championship in 2017, and he played in 84 career games and made 46 starts. He scored 439 career points and grabbed 238 rebounds.

One of the most important lessons he's learned under McCollum is not being selfish, and finding how to help others.

"Just understanding, serving people and doing things for others really kind of is what brings happiness to you," Kurth said. "Generally, the selfishness gets to a point where you're trying to get something. Once you get it, you want more, you want more, where you're not really ever satisfied because you're always looking for that next thing."

McCollum and Kurth have both provided many memories and special moments to Bearcat fans, and the time spent together will pay off with a chance at competing on the Division I level.

Kurth served as a part-time assistant from the 2018-19 season through the 2021-22 season in which Northwest captured three more NCAA Division II Men's Basketball National Championships.

The newly hired assistant coach said one reason for continuing the profession was due to finding a purpose in his life, and he believes coaching is his true calling. For now, Kurth is excited to keep learning from one of the best coaches in NCAA basketball.

"I still have things I want to learn and I haven't learned those to the point where I want to get yet. And so for me, I think right now I'm a really good assistant," Kurth said. "I've learned from Chris Neff and I've learned from guys that have been super successful, and so I don't think I'm at their level yet. I know everybody has to start somewhere, but I want to be the best like they are."

