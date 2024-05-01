Lady Pirates finish second at 4A Regional

May 1—TULSA — The Byng High School girls tennis team finished as runners-up at the Class 4A Regional Tournament held Monday at The Case Tennis Center in Tulsa.

Private-school powerhouse Christian Heritage Academy won the regional crown with 43 points and Byng finished just behind with 40 points. Regent Prep was third with 36 points and Lincoln Christian and Victory Christian tied for fourth with 29 points each.

Both Byng doubles teams won regional titles in tough matches.

In No. 1 Doubles, Byng's Audry Boatwright and Jayci Cole rallied past Gracie Lim and Francesca Sollberger of Regent Prep 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 to secure the regional title.

The Byng No. 2 Doubles team of Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore dropped the first set to H Bullard and Sienna Brewer of Christian Heritage Academy before rallying to win the final two sets by counts of 6-4 and 6-2 in a thrilling championship match.

In No. 1 Singles, Byng's Yocelin Hernandez battled to the title match before falling to Brityn Walker of Christian Heritage Academy by a 6-1, 6-0 count.

And Kyle Hood of Byng was upended by Karlie Jones of Lincoln Christian 6-2, 6-4 in the fifth-place match in the No. 2 Singles draw.

Byng is now headed to the Class 4A State Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

------o------

Monday, April 29

GIRLS

Class 4A Regional

At Case Tennis Center

Team Standings

1. Christian Heritage 43

2. Byng 40

3. Regent Prep 36

4. Lincoln Christian 29

(tie) Victory Christian 29

6. Mount Saint Mary 28

7. Oologah 19

8. Sperry 16

9. Miami 10

10. Nowata 8

11. Kiefer 5

Byng Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Brityn Waller (CHA) def. Yocelin Hernandez (Byng) 6-1, 6-0 (1st place)

2. Karlie Jones (Lincoln Christian) def Kylee Hood (Byng) 6-2, 6-4 (5th place)

DOUBLES

1. Audry Boatright/Jayci Cole (Byng) def. Lim/Sollberger (Regent Prep) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 (1st place)

2. Emily Holloway/Harmoni Moore (Byng) def. H. Bullard/Brewer (CHA) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 (1st place)