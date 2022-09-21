Kyler Murray says he'd shake hands with fan who smacked him in the face: 'No hard feelings'

Kyler Murray is a forgiving guy.

When the Arizona Cardinals QB was asked how he feels about getting hit in the face by a fan at the end of the Las Vegas Raiders game, he gave an answer that most wouldn't have predicted.

Kyler Murray on getting hit in the face by a fan postgame:



"No hard feelings. If I see him, I'd shake his hand. It is what it is." — Kevin Parrish Jr (@KevinParrishJr) September 21, 2022

There aren't a lot of people out there who would say something like that after having a top-five career moment rudely interrupted by a hand making sharp contact with their face.

The smack happened right at the end of the Cardinals' incredible 20-point comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday. The game ended in overtime after Byron Murphy recovered a Raiders fumble and ran it back for the game-winning touchdown. Murray had been playing like a demon in the fourth quarter, and he was hyped to see the defense take advantage and secure the win. So he ran down the field to join his teammates and ended up celebrating with fans in the stands. And one of those fans ended up smacking him right in the face.

Murray turned around to try to find whoever did it, but eventually ran over to be with his teammates. A battery complaint was made at the stadium and the Las Vegas Police are investigating. The fan has yet to be publicly identified.

Either Murray has the forgiveness capacity of an actual saint, or he realized that maybe the smack was an accident. There were a lot of arms and hands poking out of that wall of fans, which makes it hard for anyone to see where their extremities are going.

Either way, whoever placed that smack on Murray's face can feel free to walk right up to him and shake his hand. It's definitely not a trick to capture you, whoever you are. Just shake the man's hand and pay no attention to the net suspended in the air above your head. It's just for decoration.