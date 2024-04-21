Kyle Larson to serve pass-through penalty at start of Talladega Cup race

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Kyle Larson will have to start from the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty at the start of Sunday's Cup race at Talladega, NASCAR announced.

The penalties are due to an issue found ahead of Saturday's qualifying session. NASCAR announced that the No. 5 team had made unapproved adjustments to the roof rail section of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro while pushing the car to the grid for qualifying.

AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500

Talladega Cup starting lineup: Michael McDowell wins pole

Fox will provide coverage for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The car was pulled from the qualifying lineup and sent back to the garage. NASCAR ejected Larson's crew chief, Jesse Saunders.

Per NASCAR, there will be no further penalties for Larson or the team after Sunday's race. The No. 5 Chevrolet passed inspection ahead of Sunday's race.

Entering the Talladega weekend, Larson had won three consecutive pole awards — Richmond, Martinsville and Texas. Larson leads the Cup standings and he is 17 points ahead of Martin Truex Jr. in second.