KU’s Jackson selected in WNBA draft

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former KU women’s basketball center Taiyanna ‘Twin’ Jackson is taking the next step in her basketball career.

Jackson was taken in the second round, 19th overall, by the Connecticut Sun in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The East Chicago, Indiana native transferred to KU from Trinity Valley Community College in 2021, and proceeded to stand out at the DI level.

Jackson’s coming off a season where she averaged 12.6 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game.

In her three seasons at KU, the 6-foot-6 center cemented her legacy in Lawrence. Twin helped lead the Jayhawks to two NCAA tournament appearances in three seasons, and a win on their home court in the WNIT Championship game.

She leads the program in all-time blocks (301), a record which she set in her super-senior season, and field goal percentage (.620). Jackson is in second place in double-doubles (41) and and her 1,027 total rebounds are third on KU’s all-time list.

