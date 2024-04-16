KU alum Taiyanna Jackson selected by Connecticut in 2024 WNBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson was selected 19th overall in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

She averaged a double-double in her super senior season with 12.4 points per game and 10.4 rebounds in 32 games while shooting 62% from the field.

Her play earned her First Team All-Big 12 for the second straight season. She spent three seasons at Kansas and left as the all-time blocks and field goal percentage leader in program history.

She also is second in program history in double-doubles and 10+ rebound games and third all-time in rebounds.

Jackson was also named the WNIT Most Valuable Player after Kansas won the 2022-23 WNIT Championship.

She will join a Sun squad that reached the WNBA Finals in 2022 and the second round of the playoffs last year.

6’6 Jackson will look to continue to provide the Sun with excellent defense, depth, and rebounding. She earned Big 12 All-Defensive Team in all three seasons with Jayhawks. She was also a Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist her senior season.

She is the first Jayhawk to be drafted since Chelsea Gardner was selected `21st overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2015 WNBA Draft and the eighth in school history.

With limited spots on a WNBA roster, Jackson’s roster spot is not automatic and she will have to fight to make the season opener with the team that drafted her.

The Sun start their season on May 14, when they face the Indiana Fever who are led by the league’s last two first overall picks, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, on the road at 7 p.m.

