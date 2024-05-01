Kristaps Porzingis is set to miss at least the next several games for the Boston Celtics – now what?

Fans of the Boston Celtics now know what it was that caused star Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis to look down at his calf and need to be subbed out of the game, despite no contact from any other players. A strained soleus in his calf will have the Latvian big man sidelined for at least the next several games for Boston according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

How long do we think KP will be out? Who will Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla lean on to soak up his minutes moving forward? Will this put undue pressure on veteran big man Al Horford? Or does Mazzulla have enough trust to distribute most of Porzingis’ floor time elsewhere?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast did a deep dive on what the injury means for the team moving forward postgame. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire