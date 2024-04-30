Kristaps Porzingis leaves Game 4 during second quarter with apparent calf injury

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis left the court during the second quarter Monday night with an apparent calf injury as Boston faced the Miami Heat on the road for Game 4 of the opening round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. He was ruled doubtful to return by the team shortly thereafter.

Porzingis missed 25 games during the regular season for Boston thanks to various issues, including a nagging calf problem for much of the year. For his career, the Latvian big man has dealt with a number of major injuries, including a torn ACL in 2018. Several plays prior to when he finally check himself out of the game, Porzingis appeared to be uncomfortable.

It’s unclear at the time of this writing the full nature and extent of the injury. You can watch the moment Porzingis left the game on YouTube thanks to Chaz NBA.

