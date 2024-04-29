Jaylen Brown had a message for his teammates after game three win

The Boston Celtics secured a dominant win over the Miami Heat on Saturday (April 27). Joe Mazzulla’s team turned up the pressure on the defensive end, limiting Miami’s ability to create high-quality shots on the perimeter or around the rim. They also rediscovered their own offensive rhythm, allowing them to win three of the four quarters.

Jaylen Brown had a message for his teammates when speaking to the media after the game. The All-Star forward urged the Celtics to continue searching for the right shots and to continue trusting in the work that got them to the first seed in the Easter Conference.

“Make the right play,” Brown said. “This is what we’ve been working hard for our whole season. These moments, just breathe, relax, see the game, trust your teammates, trust each other, and just come out and do what we’ve been doing. It’s just us against the world and we got each other’s back.”

Boston now leads the series against Miami 2-1. They will be aiming to win game four on Monday (April 29) at the Kaseya Center. Assuming the Celtics handle their business and secure a successful road trip, they will be in a position to close out the series in front of their own fans at the TD Garden.

Nevertheless, the Celtics must stay focused. Spoelstra is exceptional at making game-to-game adjustments and will ensure his team is ready to make their presence felt when the two rosters face off again.

Still, with the Heat’s injury issues, the Celtics will have no excuses and must find a way to secure the win.

