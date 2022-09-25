What you need to know about Week 3 of NFL season

Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The action ramps up on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headline the afternoon slate.

NFL superstars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet for the fifth time in their respective careers. The last meeting was in the 2020 NFC Championship Game where the Buccaneers won 31-26 en route to a Super Bowl title.

Other Week 3 marquee games include Buffalo Bills facing the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 3 action around the NFL.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Chiefs run defense will get a true test against Colts star Jonathan Taylor. The All-Pro running back has rushed for 215 rushing yards and the Colts will need a Taylor-sized outburst to neutralize a Chiefs offense averaging 35.5 points per game.

ROUNDTABLE: Aside from Bills, which 2-0 team has been most impressive?

WHAT TO WATCH: Here's how to catch all the Week 3 action around the NFL

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: This could be a low-scoring matchup as the Texans and Bears both average 14.5 points per game. The Bears will look to establish the run game, but can Davis Mills make enough plays to lead the Texans out of Soldier Field with a victory?

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Panthers look to avoid an 0-3 start against their NFC rivals. A key matchup to follow is Panthers rookie OT Ikem Ewonu against Saints star DE Cameron Jordan, who has Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is in his crosshairs.

OFF TRACK: Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start to 2022 season?

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

Story continues

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams are 0-2 but not all losses are created equally. Will Derrick Henry be enough to thwart the Fresno connection between Davante Adams and Derek Carr?

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Bengals are dealing with a Super Bowl hangover and it’s affecting Joe Burrow and the crew. Meanwhile, the Jets have momentum and Joe Flacco is cooking (5 TDs, 1 INT) heading into this sneaky-good matchup.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Is it too early to call this a must-win matchup? The AFC East rivals are both looking to make a statement on Sunday with the Dolphins set up as the next challengers to the Bills’ divisional throne.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Commanders QB Carson Wentz faces an old flame in the Eagles this week. However, the Eagles just put together a defensive clinic in Week 2 and looking to shut down his emotional reunion.

WENTZ REUNION: Carson Wentz reflects on 'wild ride' with Eagles

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Aidan Hutchinson announced his NFL arrival with three sacks last week. The Lions will need similar production to slow down a motivated Vikings team that was embarrassed on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Bill Belichick is sure to have a game plan to contain Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. However, the Patriots have scored just 24 points this season. Can Patriots QB Mac Jones generate enough plays to hang with Baltimore?

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: All eyes will be on Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) game statuses ahead of kickoff. The Jaguars are vastly improved under new coach Doug Pederson and the Chargers are a good litmus test.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Could this be the final meeting between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers? The storyline writes itself as two titans dance in the spotlight one more time.

BRADY VS. RODGERS: Reality check or lesson in patience?

WEEK 3 PICKS: Will Packers finally beat depleted Buccaneers?

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Rams get a suspect Cardinals defense that’s been gashed by opposing teams (33.5 points allowed). Look for Sean McVay to dial up the run game as the Cardinals search for an answer to stop Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Falcons and Seahawks are in a similar situation. It’s never easy to win in Seattle and both teams NEED this victory to generate positive momentum.

DAILY SPORTS SMILE: Former NFL receiver makes special visit to childhood military base

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first start after a turbulent offseason. Meanwhile, Broncos are patiently waiting on Russell Wilson to settle in. Will the boos continue in Week 3?

MILE HIGH RETURN: There's plenty of familiarity as Kyle Shanahan, 49ers visit Broncos

Kickoff: Monday at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a big win and the Giants are surprisingly 2-0. Former Penn State standouts Micah Parsons and Saquon Barkley will exchange pleasantries early and often in this one.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule: Week 3 scores, results, TV information