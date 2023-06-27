Knicks Free Agency and Trade Buzz: NY could potentially make a run at Bruce Brown

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the second quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena / Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and updates on Knicks trades and free agency buzz...

June 27, 3:15 p.m.

On the latest episode of The Putback, SNY’s NBA Insider Ian Begley said the Knicks could make a run at forward Bruce Brown if they don’t end up signing Donte DiVincenzo.

There's been plenty of smoke around DiVincenzo and the Knicks of late and it certainly makes sense with his connections to the team. The guard was teammates with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson during their time at Villanova.

If that doesn't work out, though, Begley says the Knicks may take a look at Brown.

The 26-year-old recently declined his $6.8 million player option with the Nuggets and became a free agent. Across 80 games for the 2023 champs, he averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

June 23, 12:10 a.m.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine's camp would be against a potential trade to the Knicks, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

LaVine, 28, signed a massive five-year, $215 million deal with the Bulls prior to the 2022-2023 season. He is due $40 million next year and has a player-option for the 2026-2027 season.

The two-time All-Star and two-time Slam Dunk Champion averaged 24.8 points per game last year over 77 games, but the Bulls finished the season with a 40-42 record and lost to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in the Play-In Game.

Chicago's recent struggles may force them to make a big trade and start rebuilding, but it's unclear if the Bulls would entertain moving on from LaVine.

SNY's Ian Begley recently reported that "even if Chicago is totally open to moving LaVine, there are other hurdles involved in any LaVine-to-NY scenario that, to me, make a deal unlikely."