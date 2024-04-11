Knicks clinch spot in 2024 NBA playoffs, officially avoiding Play-In Tournament

The Knicks have clinched a spot in the 2024 NBA playoffs, avoiding the potential of winding up in the Play-In Tournament.

This is the first time the Knicks have made back-to-back playoff appearances since the 2012-13 season.

While New York's spot in the playoffs is cemented, their seeding is still up in the air.

The Knicks can finish anywhere from No. 2 to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.

If they finish No. 2, No. 3, or No. 6 and advance to the second round, they will avoid the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics (should Boston advance).

If the Knicks finish No. 4 or No. 5 and advance to the second round, they will be lined up to face the Celtics.

Last season, the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the first round before falling to the Miami Heat in six games in the second round.

The last time the Knicks advanced past the second round was the 1999-2000 season, when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.