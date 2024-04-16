Knicks advantages and disadvantages for first round playoff matchup with Heat or 76ers

We know the Knicks will face either the Sixers or Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Each team presents unique challenges for New York. They each also give New York specific advantages.

We’ll find out which team the Knicks will face on Wednesday night, when the Sixers host Miami in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

While we wait, here’s a look at an advantage and disadvantage that the Knicks would encounter against either the Heat or the Sixers.

The breakdowns are courtesy of Brendan Brown, who has spent three decades in the NBA as a coach, scout and broadcaster – most recently calling Knicks games for MSG Network.

KNICKS VS. HEAT

NYK ADVANTAGE: WHO IS GUARDING JALEN?

Brendan Brown: “I don’t think they have a good guy to guard (Jalen) Brunson. There's no Gabe Vincent, there's no (Kyle) Lowry; they had better defenders there last year and he had a great series against them.

“(This) Miami (team) does not have a great matchup for Brunson unless you’re telling me (Jimmy) Butler is guarding him for the last 6-7 minutes of the game. He’s not going to guard him for 48 minutes, they’re not going to do that.

“Will (Erik) Spoelstra go different, like (Caleb) Martin guarding him? And Martin picking him up full court?

“On the other side, Philadelphia has a lot of guys who can match up with Brunson.”

Brunson averaged 31 points and 6.3 assists in the Knicks’ second round series against Miami last spring. He shot 50 percent from the floor and played 42.5 minutes per game.

Miami finished this season ranked No. 5 in defensive efficiency. New York ranked seventh overall in offensive efficiency.

NYK DISADVANTAGE: FACING BAM ADEBAYO

Brendan Brown: “The Bam Adebayo matchup was a big problem for (Isaiah) Hartenstein and Mitch (Robinson) both, last year. He was only playing at 18-20 feet (from the basket) and that was a major problem. You have to have people for (Tyler) Herro, you have to have people for Butler. I think they do. But the Bam matchup is the problem.

“The pick-and-pop nature with the center (is difficult to defend). First of all, you’ve got to guard the guy at midrange and that's against the Tom (Thibodeau) philosophy.

“The center is supposed to stay on top of the restricted circle (near the rim). So you're naturally pulling the guy away to 15-18 feet at the very beginning of this.

“So how do you handle Adebayo (in pick-and-pops)? Adebayo being in the midrange rankles up how they play five-man defense.”

Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the Heat’s playoff series against New York last spring. He had his best games in Miami’s first three wins in the series.

Apr 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

KNICKS VS. SIXERS

NYK ADVANTAGE: TIRING OUT EMBIID

Brendan Brown: “Can you make it a 94-foot game? The Knicks don’t play with a lot of pace but they played with a lot of pace (for stretches) against Milwaukee and Boston (recently) and scored a lot more and opened it up a little bit.

“Can you do that against Philadelphia? Can you make it a 94-foot game? Because Embiid can’t play that way.

“You can also put Embiid in every single pick-and-roll. And what's his conditioning right now? Putting him in pick-and-rolls consistently will really help you.”Embiid shot 10-for-23 and had six turnovers in his lone regular season game against the Knicks this year, a 128-92 win for New York. The Knicks outscored Philadelphia by 29 when Embiid was on the court.

The Knicks rank 30th in pace but seemed to play faster in their win at Philadelphia. They had eight more possessions that night than their season average.

NYK DISADVANTAGE: GOOD OPTIONS VS. BRUNSON

Brendan Brown: “Again, Philadelphia has a lot of guys who can match up against Brunson. (Kelly) Oubre is a little bit of a natural matchup. (DeAnthony) Melton is a pretty good matchup for Brunson. There are other guys. They can put (Nic) Batum on him, they can put (Kyle Lowry) on him, they can put (Tyrese) Maxey on him.

“Oubre is a big problem; he’s long enough and quick enough to move his feet then Melton can come in and tackle him; they have several guys who can match up against Brunson. So some other guys (on the Knicks) are going to have to score.”

Brunson is shooting 41 percent from the floor (29 for 72) in three games against Philadelphia this season. Those numbers are influenced heavily by Brunson’s 6-for-22 shooting night against the Sixers on March 10. He played well and shot efficiently in the other two regular season games, both Knick wins.

Philadelphia finished the season ranked 11th overall in defensive efficiency. New York ranked 9th in the category.