NBA play-in: Heat ride blazing start to 110–89 win over Bulls, advance to playoff rematch with Celtics

So far this postseason, the Miami Heat's 2024 playoff drive is looking a lot like their 2023 run.

Last season, the Heat lost their first game in the NBA play-in tournament, but recovered in their second game to make the playoffs as a No. 8 seed.

To begin this year's postseason, Miami lost its first play-in matchup to the Philadelphia 76ers. But with a second chance to earn the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, xx–xx, to advance to a first-round series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

Miami extends their run to 19-0 with under 5 minutes to go in the 1st quarter on ESPN! https://t.co/HFbPwa8aFl pic.twitter.com/jQD0pWBF4M — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2024

Miami had a blazing start to the game, going on a 19–0 run in the first quarter that had the Bulls backpedaling. Chicago didn't help itself by shooting 3-for-13 from three-point range on its way to scoring only 17 points in the frame. That long-range shooting didn't improve, as they shot 5-for-23 from three in the first half. Overall, the Bulls shot 27 percent in the first two quarters.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr. added 21 points with six rebounds and six assists. Kevin Love provided a nice boost off the bench, scoring 16 points on 10-for-10 shooting from the free throw line and 2-for-3 on three-pointers.

BEHIND THE BACK DIME BY TYLER HERRO!!! pic.twitter.com/gA2v8lR1l9 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 20, 2024

The Heat earned its decisive victory despite missing leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee during Wednesday's loss. Butler was initially only ruled out for Friday's game, but is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with the injury.

Chicago was led by DeMar DeRozan's 22 points with 16 points and 14 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls were hurt by Coby White's poor performance. After scoring 42 points in a play-in win over the Atlanta Hawks, White shot only 5-for-16 from the field and finished with 13 points.

Going into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed last season was no obstacle for Miami, who upset the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in tthe first round. The Heat then defeated the New York Knicks and beat the Celtics in seven games to advance to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Does the Heat have another upset over the Celtics (and another No. 1 seed) in them? Boston surely remembers losing last year's Game 7, 103–84. That was a shocking result for a team looking at a possible NBA championship. The Celtics rebounded to finish 64–18 during the regular season, by far the league's best record. Consequently, they're the favorites to win this year's title.

Game 1 of the Heat-Celtics first-round playoff series tips off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.