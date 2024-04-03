Kim Mulkey on LSU's Angel Reese declaring for WNBA draft: 'We are all indebted' to her

The "Bayou Barbie" is leaving the Bayou for the WNBA.

Two days removed from LSU women's basketball's Elite Eight loss to Iowa, Tigers star forward Angel Reese announced on Wednesday to Vogue Magazine that she will be forgoing her COVID-19 extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Reese, who transferred from Maryland prior to the 2022 season, became one of college basketball's top players in two seasons under Kim Mulkey as displayed by her 2024 SEC Player of the Year award and two All-American honors.

The Baltimore, Maryland native, who is second in the country in rebounding this season, came to LSU with one goal to win a national championship. She did so in her first season in Baton Rouge, leading the Tigers to the program's first national championship title last season when LSU defeated Iowa.

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program," Mulkey said in a statement provided by the program. "When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. "We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole."

"She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will mis her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”

Reese finished with 1,443 career points while racking up nearly 1,000 rebounds in two years at LSU after transferring from Maryland prior to the 2022 season.

Angel Reese WNBA draft

Reese is expected to be a first-round pick in this month's WNBA draft. Here's a look at where some WNBA draft analysts have Reese going in their mock drafts:

ESPN's Michael Voepel (as of March 12): No. 7 to the Minnesota Lynx

The Sporting News' Gilbert McGregor (as of April 3): No. 7 to the Lynx

CBS Sports: No. 8 to the Chicago Sky

The Athletic: No. 8 to the Sky

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

When is the WNBA draft

Date: Monday April 15

Location: New York City

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 15 in New York City. The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 overall pick and are presumed to take Iowa's Caitlin Clark with that pick.

