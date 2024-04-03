Advertisement

Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft: Social media reacts to star LSU forward's decision

John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK
Angel Reese is heading to the W.

The LSU women's basketball star forward announced on Wednesday on her social media and to Vogue Magazine that she will be declaring for the upcoming WNBA draft after two seasons in Baton Rouge with the Tigers, following her transfer from Maryland.

"I've done everything I wanted to do in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten SEC Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese, who said she "didn't want anything to be basic" with her announcement which led to announcing it through Vogue, will forgo her COVID-19 extra year of eligibility by declaring for next month's draft.

The Baltimore, Maryland native scored 1,443 career points while racking up nearly 1,000 rebounds in two years under Kim Mulkey at LSU after transferring from Maryland prior to the 2022 season. In her first season with the Tigers, Reese helped lead the program to its first national championship, earning All-American honors while doing so. She is projected to go No. 7 overall to the Minnesota Lynx in ESPN's latest WNBA mock draft.

Considering Reese was expected to declare for the draft — either this year or next year — and is one of college basketball's biggest stars, the "Bayou Barbie" received a rather positive reaction from the college basketball world with her announcement.

College basketball reacts to LSU's Angel Reese declaring for WNBA draft

Here's a snippet of reactions from those within the college basketball world after Angel Reese announced she will declare for the WNBA draft:

