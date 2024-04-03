Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft: Social media reacts to star LSU forward's decision

Angel Reese is heading to the W.

The LSU women's basketball star forward announced on Wednesday on her social media and to Vogue Magazine that she will be declaring for the upcoming WNBA draft after two seasons in Baton Rouge with the Tigers, following her transfer from Maryland.

"I've done everything I wanted to do in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten SEC Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

Reese, who said she "didn't want anything to be basic" with her announcement which led to announcing it through Vogue, will forgo her COVID-19 extra year of eligibility by declaring for next month's draft.

The Baltimore, Maryland native scored 1,443 career points while racking up nearly 1,000 rebounds in two years under Kim Mulkey at LSU after transferring from Maryland prior to the 2022 season. In her first season with the Tigers, Reese helped lead the program to its first national championship, earning All-American honors while doing so. She is projected to go No. 7 overall to the Minnesota Lynx in ESPN's latest WNBA mock draft.

Considering Reese was expected to declare for the draft — either this year or next year — and is one of college basketball's biggest stars, the "Bayou Barbie" received a rather positive reaction from the college basketball world with her announcement.

College basketball reacts to LSU's Angel Reese declaring for WNBA draft

Here's a snippet of reactions from those within the college basketball world after Angel Reese announced she will declare for the WNBA draft:

BAYOU BARBIE⏩WNBA.

all that rah-rah never was the icon issue. Magazines, i’m covering the icon issue…VOGUE, I got REAL issues.💋 @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/51MomWrEXr — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

🚨 DECLARED 🚨



Next stop for 2023 NCAA Champion, @Reese10Angel is the WNBA Draft



The W is ready for you pic.twitter.com/RnVUWtgbEb — WNBA (@WNBA) April 3, 2024

Exclusive: Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) is taking her talents to the WNBA! "I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said when sharing her plans to enter the WNBA draft with Vogue. See all of the details on the basketball star's next move here: https://t.co/oZWqwNsdeS pic.twitter.com/tEqyj77z8j — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 3, 2024

BREAKING: The Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound 👑



Angel Reese has officially declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/ezsnKOKh5j — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 3, 2024

What a collegiate career for Angel Reese 👏



⭐️ National Champion

⭐ ️2023-24 SEC Player of the Year

⭐️ 2023 First Team All-American

⭐️ 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player pic.twitter.com/kJ2jUYrVzB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2024

Breaking: Angel Reese has declared for the WNBA draft, she announced to Vogue. pic.twitter.com/dN12u9C6ri — ESPN (@espn) April 3, 2024

BREAKING: Bayou Barbie has DECLARED for the WNBA draft.



Angel Reese is on to the WNBA!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LcUC0vZB92 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 3, 2024

BREAKING: Angel Reese has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, she tells Vogue. The LSU star is coming off a SEC player of the year campaign as she led the Tigers to the Elite Eight. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 3, 2024

Angel Reese is going to the W, forgoing her COVID year like Caitlin Clark did. https://t.co/GSy5V1kxff — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) April 3, 2024

Sooooo who’s gonna take her and at what number 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Nicole Garcia (@nikkiegee23) April 3, 2024

