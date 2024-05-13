Kickoff time, TV announced for Ohio State-Michigan football rivalry game

Ohio State’s annual rivalry game against Michigan is to be held at noon again this year.

FOX announced Monday that it will televise the 120th edition of The Game in the traditional time slot on Nov. 30 as part of the network's "Big Noon Saturday" broadcast.

It will mark the 16th consecutive season the rivals have met at noon, following a departure from the norm in 2006 when a matchup known as the “Game of the Century” did not kick off until 3:30 p.m.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes enter through the tunnel prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

The Buckeyes, who have lost three in a row in their bitter rivalry with the Wolverines, including a 30-24 defeat in Ann Arbor last season, host Michigan at Ohio Stadium in the upcoming season.

More: Join the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz, Joey Kaufman Adam Jardy

Since FOX became one of the Big Ten's broadcast partners in 2017, the network has televised all of the games between Ohio State and Michigan, often one of the most anticipated showdowns of the regular season.

Last year's game was the most-watched regular-season game to ever air on FOX, according to the network, as it drew more than 19 million viewers.

No kickoff times or network assignments have been announced for any of the Buckeyes’ other games in 2024.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football to host rival Michigan at noon on FOX on Nov. 30